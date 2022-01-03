The Clarksville Library will host an in-person New Year, New You: Goalsetting for 2022 program Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
With each new year comes new hopes, goals, and plans. Try something new and create a goal-setting journal to help you stay committed to your 2022 goals. Those in attendance will create a journal, talk about strategies to make changes, and discuss how to stay encouraged to see goals accomplished.
All supplies will be provided but are limited. Register with a valid email address at jefflibrary.org; Events Calendar. The program will take place at the Clarksville Library at 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. For more information, call 812-285-5640 or stop by the library.
