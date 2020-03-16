Several events have been canceled due to the coronavirus.
Clarksville Parks Department
Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department has decided to cancel all activities, special events, and adult day trips for the next eight weeks. This includes the annual Easter Egg Hunt, Junior Police Academy and the monthly Coffee Conversation events.
The public will be informed when activities resume.
All Clarksville Parks, as well as Wooded View Golf Course, will remain open and ready to serve the public.
Art Alliance of Southern Indiana
The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana takes the safety of our community and staff seriously. Based on the recommendations issued by the CDC, we have cancelled regular business hours for the next three weeks. (March 13- April 3).
AASI will continue to monitoring the situation and if further action is needed we will keep everyone informed.
At this time, all other events are moving forward as planned. We will continue to provide updates from Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana as we monitor the situation with novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Purdue Extension Programs
Purdue University announced Monday that due to the dynamic nature of recent events involving COVID-19, restrictions on Purdue Extension programs, classes, and events are being implemented.
• For all Purdue Extension activities, including 4-H:
• All face-to-face classes, programs, and events are canceled or postponed through April 6, 2020. This means 4-H clubs and committees scheduled to meet from Monday, March 16, through April 6, are canceled.
• The decision to resume face-to-face events will be made by Monday, March 30.
• If the university decides to resume face-to-face events, that would start on Monday, April 6.
Please note that the State 4-H Office is working to extend the April 1, Animal ID deadline for steers. Information will be shared next week concerning animal enrollment.
Extension staff will be in the Floyd County office to talk with you and answer questions at (812) 948-5470 on their regular schedule.
Dr. Jason Henderson, Director of Purdue Extension stated, “The hallmark of Extension is our resilience in the face of difficult times. I appreciate your patience and understanding, as this is an unprecedented and dynamic situation, with updates and information forthcoming.”
Sunnyside Master Gardener
In regards to the COVID-19 virus, Sunnyside Master Gardeners will be observing the suspension of all Purdue University sponsored events, effective March 16 through May 2, 2020. All gatherings of 50 or more attendees are to be postponed or canceled. Sunnyside Master Gardeners are currently making plans to offer a webinar featuring the speaker for our April meeting. A link for the webinar will be made available at that time.
Ogle Center
In accordance with the directives set forth by Indiana University in response to the coronavirusm (COVIC-19) pandemic, all events scheduled at the Ogle Center between now and April 6, 2020 have been canceled.
Patrons who have any questions or concerns should contact the Ogle Center ticket office, Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm at 812-941-2525, or by email at oglemail@ius.edu.
