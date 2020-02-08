TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — A total of 12,050 students enrolled during the 2019 fall semester at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the President’s List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).
The UA Dean’s and President’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or to undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The following local students made the list:
Kaden J Breger, of Floyds Knobs, was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for fall 2019.
Sophia Lynne Morlen, of Floyds Knobs, was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for fall 2019.
Sydney Blair Palmer, of Floyds Knobs, was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for fall 2019.
Rachael A Bickett, of Georgetown, was named to The University of Alabama President’s List for fall 2019.
Frank Edward Tuxworth V, of Memphis, was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for fall 2019.
Megan T Bowden, of New Albany, was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for fall 2019.
Meg Allison Biggs, of Sellersburg, was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for fall 2019.
Boyd J Carter, of Sellersburg, was named to The University of Alabama Dean’s List for fall 2019.
The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university.
