INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Ron Grooms (R-Jeffersonville) welcomed several students to the Statehouse recently who served as Senate pages in January. Those students were:
• Connor Bickel, from Floyds Knobs, attends Floyd Central High School
• Kylie Bostock, from Greenville, attends Floyd Central High School
• Jordyn Butler, from New Albany, attends New Albany High School
• Molly Ritchie, from Georgetown, attends Floyd Central High School
• Spencer Robinson, from Georgetown, attends Floyd Central High School
Pages spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator.
Students in grades 6 through 12 participate in the page program on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.