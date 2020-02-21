INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Ron Grooms (R-Jeffersonville) welcomed several students to the Statehouse recently who served as Senate pages in January. Those students were:

• Connor Bickel, from Floyds Knobs, attends Floyd Central High School

• Kylie Bostock, from Greenville, attends Floyd Central High School

• Jordyn Butler, from New Albany, attends New Albany High School

• Molly Ritchie, from Georgetown, attends Floyd Central High School

• Spencer Robinson, from Georgetown, attends Floyd Central High School

Pages spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator.

Students in grades 6 through 12 participate in the page program on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays during the legislative session.

Tags

Recommended for you