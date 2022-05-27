INDIANAPOLIS — Severe thunderstorms including possible tornadoes buffeted central Indiana Thursday, one day after one person reportedly was killed when a boom lift was toppled.
The National Weather Service said police reported a tornado on the ground in Montgomery County at the intersection of Interstate 74 and State Route 25 north of Waynetown.
The weather service issued several tornado warnings for west central Indiana on Thursday, but there were no immediate confirmations of any twisters.
WRTV-TV in Indianapolis tweeted a nearly 160-mile-long line of strong to severe thunderstorms stretching north to south was moving across Indiana at one point.
The weather service also issued a storm report quoting an unidentified Boone County official as saying the fatality occurred Wednesday evening when a boom lift was toppled 2 miles southwest of Lebanon.
The county’s dispatch center could not confirm the report Thursday.
A Friday update from WAVE3 meteorologists said showers will gradually dissipate through the evening before coming to an end near midnight in the Kentuckiana area.
Skies will gradually clear with temperatures falling into the 50s overnight. Highs will warm into the upper 70s tomorrow under mostly sunny skies. Clear skies remain in Saturday night’s forecast as temperatures slide into the 50s. Areas of river or valley fog are possible by Sunday morning. Highs climb back into the 80s Sunday afternoon.
