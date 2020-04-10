I love that those two Navy hospital ships that have been sent to California and New York are named "Mercy" and "Comfort."
That's what we all need right now, mercy and comfort. Maybe there's another ship out there called "Peace" — that’s what we really need these days. This coronavirus has people on edge. People are losing their jobs, their sense of stability and security. Some are losing their lives.
There’s a fear of not enough, not enough doctors and nurses, not enough hospital beds, not enough ventilators. Fear reigns. The terror deep in our souls is winning. At least that’s how it feels to some. Is that how it feels to you?
I was at Walmart the other day and it struck me how quiet everyone was, walking from aisle to aisle, pushing grocery carts past barren shelves, some people wearing masks and gloves, everyone so very quiet. But it wasn’t a still quiet, not the quiet of people at rest, people at peace. This was a raging un-peace, a palpable sense of people feeling as if they were without an anchor, unmoored vessels being swept away by a violent storm. It’s un-peace that makes us wander around Walmart, looking for bleach and rice and Little Debbie snack cakes and toilet paper, when what we really need is peace, a peace that transcends our trouble and sorrow. A peace that defies the scourge, that’s stronger than the strongest enemy.
I’ve long believed that I can withstand anything as long as I have peace — God’s peace. Jesus told his disciples, “I give you peace, the kind of peace that only I can give. It isn’t like the peace that this world can give. So don’t be worried or afraid” (John 14:27). He told them this just before he was about to be arrested and then crucified.
History records those same disciples in the years following went willingly, even joyfully, to their own deaths, martyrs for their faith in the One who granted them his peace. The psalmist writes, “Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me” (Psalm 23:4).
Although I’ve never faced a certain death sentence, I have gone through times that have shaken me to my core, and through every one, whenever I’ve needed it most, I’ve had Christ’s peace — no, Christ’s peace has had me. It still has me and always will.
These are scary days. People are on edge. They’re afraid. But there’s a remedy for that. From a prison cell, the apostle Paul gave us these words: “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus” (Philippians 4:6-7).
Jesus said, “I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world” (John 16:33).
Peace to us, from the Prince of Peace.
Nancy Kennedy is the author of “Move Over, Victoria — I Know the Real Secret,” “Girl on a Swing,” and her latest book, “Lipstick Grace.” She can be reached at 352-564-2927 or email at nkennedy@chronicleonline.com.
