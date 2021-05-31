Boa Boys

The Boa Boys will play the New Albany Bicentennial Park Concert Series on Friday.

 Photo provided by City of New Albany

Mother Nature didn’t cooperate last week, but the hope is for the New Albany Bicentennial Park Concert Series to return Friday.

The free shows are slated to be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. each Friday over the next four weeks at Bicentennial Park, which is located at the corner of Spring Street and Pearl Street in downtown New Albany.

The rainy and windy conditions forced the cancellation of last Friday’s show.

This Friday, Boa Boys is scheduled to headline the free event. Villa Mure will be the opening act.

Upcoming shows:

June 11: Mary Mary and Anemic Royalty

June 18: Wolfpen Branch and Song Sparrows

June 25: Rockstead and Billingsley

