SELLERSBURG — A Silver Creek High School football player has tested positive for COVID-19, according to football coach Dave Papenhaus.
Players practicing in the same training group as the student will be working with the Clark County Health Department and Baptist Health Sports Medicine staff for possible testing and quarantining, Papenhaus announced Saturday on the Silver Creek Dragons Football Touchdown Club Facebook page.
According to the Facebook post, students in the training group will be quarantined for 14 days unless they test negative for COVID-19. Those who test negative will quarantine for 72 hours after the test result.
The team cancelled Monday's football practice to allow the Clark County Health Department to conduct contact tracing, but practice is set to resume Tuesday at 6 p.m., according to the Facebook post.
A Silver Creek football player has tested positive for COVID-19. Here is Coach Papenhaus' post about it on the Silver Creek Dragons Football Touchdown Club Facebook page. pic.twitter.com/IadtzI9kAQ— News&Tribune Sports (@newstribscores) July 13, 2020
Players in the same training group as the player who tested positive were contacted by phone — the football team has been following the Indiana High School Athletic Association guidelines by practicing in small training groups.
"Our top priority is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and training staff," Papenhaus said in the Facebook post.
Players that were part of different training groups may continue to practice at their scheduled time. If a player would like to get tested, they can visit Baptist Urgent Care at 5130 Charlestown Road in New Albany, according to the post.
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.