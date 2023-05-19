For the second year, the Mount Saint Francis Center for Spirituality will host the Silver Rose Ceremony as the Silver Rose makes one of its many stops through the U.S.
Each year, from early March through mid-December, Silver Roses are stewarded by Knights of Columbus councils along routes from Canada to Mexico. Every stop the Silver Rose makes throughout the pilgrimage is a rosary-centered occasion for Knights, parishioners and community members to pray for respect for life, for the spiritual renewal of each nation, and for the advancement of the message of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
The Knights of Columbus will attend the mass at Mount Saint Francis where worshippers will sing a song written by Br. Don Bassana, the interim retreat director, to Our Mother Mary.
Mass will begin at 10 a.m. and the Silver Rose Ceremony will follow. The center is at 101 St. Anthony Drive, Mt. St. Francis, Indiana.
