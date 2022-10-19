NEW ALBANY — From taking care of grandchildren to skydiving, Bernadette Fife is living life to the fullest the best she can.
Fife has made it a mission. It all started when she took a trip to Switzerland in 2018. There she was able to hike down a mountain and see the house that her father was born in.
She also has been skydiving twice, the first time was in Florida for one of her children’s 60th birthdays. The second time was in honor of her son, Bobby Lynch, who died in a car accident when he was 16.
Fife did this for Lynch because he would have turned 60 this year. She also did this to show to her family to live life to the fullest.
“You just have to keep putting one foot in front of the other and move on,” said Fife, who is 88. “And that you have your bad days… something better comes along.”
Before she went skydiving, Fife had some siblings say that she should not go. So she went to a doctor to make sure that she was able to go.
“The first time I went, I was in Florida. I had my eyes closed,” Fife said. “And this time I said I wanted to see. I had my eyes open the whole time. Coming down and to see the the crops and things like that in Newtown, Kentucky.”
She got inspiration to start living life to the fullest by reading, from her family and from TV shows. All of these combined help keep Fife wanting to do more.
The next adventure she has planned is going to Oak Island in Nova Scotia.
On top of all of her adventures, she still has time for her family and church. She also works in soup kitchens at Main Street United Methodist Church.
Living life to the fullest is a lesson that Fife wants to embrace in her family, friends and community. She wants to show that no matter what age you are, you can do anything you put your mind to.
“Life is worth living,” Fife said. “It gets depressing at times, but like you say you just put one foot in front of the other and keep on going. Whatever the Lord puts in front of you you take and go with it.”
