SOUTHERN INDIANA — There’s still time to squeeze the most out of summer on the SoIN Fun Trail! In its second year, the passport encourages visitors and residents to explore restaurants, attractions and experiences all located in Clark and Floyd Counties. This year’s passport is digital, so families can sign up, check-in at participating locations, track progress and redeem special offers all from the convenience of their smartphone.
The SoIN Fun Trail includes places to play, learn, create, dine, shop, and stay. Cool off at an aquatic center, take in a show at Derby Dinner Playhouse or Clarksville Little Theatre, create your own masterpiece at Fostered Up Art or Viva Art in New Albany, play one of the 200 pinball machines at Recbar 812, feed the ducks at Joe Huber’s Family Farm, tour the Vintage Fire Museum to view a preserved collection of fire engines, and more.
More than 100 Southern Indiana merchants can be found on the SoIN Fun Trail, giving participants a variety of places to check-in and earn prizes. Participants who check-in at 10 locations earn a SoIN backpack, water bottle and frisbee. Participants who check-in at 20 locations earn a SoIN Spray Fan. Each check-in on the trail also gains participants an entry into the “Visit SoIN Again” grand prize drawing, which includes a hotel night stay, four tickets to Derby Dinner Playhouse, a “Family Fun Package” at Huber’s Orchard & Winery, a $25 gift card to Geraldine’s Kitchen and a $25 gift card to Mission BBQ.
The SoIN Fun Trail is happening now through Aug. 14. Sign up at GoSoIN.com/Fun-Trail to begin tracking trail progress and earning prizes. Prizes must be redeemed by August 14. They can be picked up during regular business hours at the Southern Indiana Visitor Center, 305 Southern Indiana Ave., Jeffersonville. SoIN Tourism will announce the winner of the grand prize drawing on Aug. 17.
For more information about the SoIN Fun Trail, please contact Communications Manager Anna Rosales-Crone at Anna@GoSoIN.com or 812-282-6692.
