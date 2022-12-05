Some Indiana hospitals restrict visitors over flu rates
INDIANAPOLIS — The hospitals in Indiana's largest health system and in its most populous county have begun visitor restrictions because of a rise in reported cases of flu and other respiratory viruses, they announced Monday.
The restrictions will go into effect by Tuesday at all IU Health hospitals. They began Monday at all hospitals in Marion County, home to Indianapolis.
The IU Health restrictions include only immediate family, only two at a time and no visitors under age 18 except parents or guardians and none who have flu-like or COVID-19 symptoms. Also, masking is required.
Similar restrictions are in place at all Marion County hospitals. Some exceptions are allowed in certain cases such as end of life. Prospective visitors were advised to check with individual hospitals.
"Flu is hitting Marion County hard right now and much earlier than it has in recent years," said Dr. Virginia Caine, director of the Marion County Public Health Department.
During the week of Nov. 20-26, the rate of flu-like illness reported in patients at Marion County emergency departments was the highest in 10 years, the department said. The rate was highest among the 5-17 age group.
Senate confirms Indiana judge's appointment to appeals bench
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed the appointment of a federal magistrate from southern Indiana to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Senate voted 60-31 to confirmed Doris L. Pryor, who since March 2018 has served as magistrate judge for the Southern District of Indiana. Prior to her appointment to the magistrate bench, she served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Indiana.
"Judge Pryor is a public servant of the highest caliber," Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana said in announcing the confirmation. "She understands the difference between the role of an advocate and the role of a judge, and she will be an immense asset to the Seventh Circuit."
Pryor will be the first Black from Indiana ever to serve on the 7th Circuit, which covers Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.
The confirmation came nearly six months after the administration of President Joe Biden announced it was nominating Pryor.
Ex-Muncie cop admits attacking arrestees, falsifying reports
INDIANAPOLIS — A former Muncie police officer has pleaded guilty to assaulting several people by kicking or punching them during arrests and then writing false reports to cover up his misdeeds, prosecutors said.
Chase Winkle, 35, pleaded guilty Monday in U.S. District Court in Indianapolis to five counts of depriving arrestees of their constitutional rights by physically abusing them, and six counts of obstruction of justice. His sentencing is set for March 3.
The obstruction charges stem from allegations Winkle filed fraudulent police reports about the arrests, typically by claiming falsely the arrestees were resisting when he attacked them.
The assaults occurred in 2018 and 2019, when Winkle's father, Joseph Winkle, was chief of the Muncie Police Department.
Prosecutors said last year that Winkle's actions included "kicking, punching, knee-striking, and using a taser on arrestees without justification," causing bodily injuries to the arrestees, including one who needed surgery.
Winkle, who had been on unpaid leave since his 2020 arrest, was fired by the Muncie Police Merit Commission on Nov. 17.
He was one of four Muncie Police Department officers indicted in April 2021 for their alleged roles in using excessive force against arrestees and/or attempting to cover up the misconduct. Winkle and another officer have pleaded guilty, while the two others are set to stand trial in January.
A fifth Muncie police officer previously pleaded guilty before being the indictments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.