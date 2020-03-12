SOUTHERN INDIANA — Although there have been no positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in Southern Indiana as of Wednesday afternoon, local facilities with large populations are preparing to mitigate the spread within their unique situations.
At Jeffersonville homeless shelter Catalyst Rescue Mission, which has 91 current residents, manager Paul Stensrud said leaders are following health department guidelines to help keep the people staying there healthy.
This includes educating everyone on hygiene recommendations associated with COVID-19 — the disease caused by the new coronavirus — such as washing hands for 20 seconds and avoiding touching faces. Staff are also wiping cots with a bleach-water solution and have set up hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility. In addition, new arrivals to the mission are asked to shower right away, to help cut down on the spread of germs.
“We’re doing everything we can to prevent the transmission of anything and so far, so good,” Stensrud said. “Being a homeless shelter, we can’t say ‘we’re closing our doors, we’re not going to accept anybody because of coronavirus.’”
He said the protocol is similar to what the shelter puts in place every year, during the seasonal flu. Stensrud said that while he’s comfortable with the shelter’s plan, he has a little more concern for people living on the street. He said homeless outreach Exit Zero served about 50 people last week, giving them proper guidance and providing hand sanitizer.
Infectious disease can be more of a challenge for people experiencing homelessness, he said, simply because they have less access to places to wash up.
“We all know about germs and how easily they’re spread,” Stensrud said. “So when you’re on the streets, you don’t have access to a bathroom, you don’t have access to wash your hands or your face...it can become an issue and that’s just across the board all year long.”
Current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instructions for testing are to administer the test if a person meets the criteria — if they have traveled to a country hit hard by the disease, have come in close contact with a person who has tested positive, and/or if they have serious respiratory symptoms not otherwise accounted for.
Depending on the results, a person may be cleared through a negative, hospitalized, or if positive but with mild symptoms, instructed to self-isolate at home for two weeks.
Stensrud said there’s nowhere for such isolation at the shelter, where residents stay in rooms with others.
“That would be hard for us to do,” he said, adding that “I’m comfortable; we are aware of the symptoms and our protocol is going to be if those symptoms come into play, we’re going to send them [for medical care.]”
MITIGATING THE POTENTIAL SPREAD WITHIN JAILS
At the Floyd County jail, Sheriff Frank Loop said his staff has implemented new screening questions when booking in inmates, and have stepped up education of hygiene measures.
The questions include asking if the person has been out of the country within the past 14 days or been in close contact with a person who has, and if they are experiencing any of the symptoms related to the coronavirus.
“If we have somebody here that’s got flu-like symptoms, ... the health department will be involved and we’ll follow their lead on what the treatment is,” Loop said.
So far, there have been no signs within the jail, which had a population Wednesday of 334. Loop said the staff are ready, having freshened up protocol used during the Hepatitis A outbreak a few years ago and the H1N1 flu threat in 2009.
But while the jail has isolation cells, Loop said they wouldn’t be useful in the case of keeping a patient who’s positive with the coronavirus but doesn’t warrant hospitalization from spreading it to other inmates and jail staff.
“We’re all breathing the same air,” the sheriff said. “I don’t have the ability to isolate one person in negative air pressure. You can put people in a room, but if the central air and heat is moving throughout the building, you haven’t accomplished anything.”
Loop said he would work with health officials on placement of an inmate who required such isolation, and has the option of working with the courts system on furloughs or release for ill inmates with minor non-felony charges, if needed. He said it’s come up before with people in jail with cancer, heart conditions or communicable disease.
“So it’s not uncommon that we would get people furloughed so that they can get medical treatment,” he said.
But Loop said even if there are eventually cases within the jail, he feels that both inmates and staff are low-risk for the more serious side-effects reported among populations of older adults and those with serious underlying medical conditions.
“So I would think even if it did come through here, most of my population, including my employees, they’re all pretty young and pretty healthy, so they would be resilient to it,” he said.
Similarly in Clark County, Chief Deputy Scottie Maples said the Sheriff’s Office started several weeks ago working on implementing state and federal agency recommendations.
Maples said staff have been doing extra screening upon intake of new inmates, checking whether or not they might have come in contact with anyone with the virus. Depending on the new inmate’s answers to a series of questions, staff may be prompted to take the person’s temperature, which may lead them to seek further guidance from health officials.
“We’re working hard daily...to circumvent any causes from potentially making it into the jail,” he said. As of Wednesday morning, there were 455 inmates in Clark County jail. Maples said if needed, they do have the capability to safely isolate an inmate with symptoms.
“Sheriff [Jamey] Noel has made this a high priority of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office,” Maples said. “[We are] prepared to handle it. We’re taking it very [seriously.]”
He added that the sheriff’s office has worked with county staff to ensure safety protocol within court sessions in the courthouse.
