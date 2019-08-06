Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.