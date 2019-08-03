Joyce Ann Linne, 88, of Underwood, IN, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born May 5, 1931 in Borden, IN, she was the daughter of Luther Taylor and Etta Alice (Brocklehurst) Taylor On November 6, 1971, in Jeffersonville, IN, she married Phillip E. Linne, who preceded her in death on Novem…