CLARK COUNTY — The road was long and arduous, and as they went from one end of the country to another, they often faced unpleasant weather and other challenges.
But that didn't stop Clark County teenagers Akhil Long and John McBroom from completing a 1,500-mile cross-country trek this summer.
McBroom and Long, who are both 15 years old, participated in a cycling trip from Tucson, Arizona, to Helena, Montana, over the course of three weeks. The friends are involved in Boy Scouts Troop 4010 in Clarksville, which is connected to St. Anthony Church, and they rode with the deCycles, a youth leadership program offering bicycle trips for teenagers and young adults. The trip extended from June 20 to July 14 and included stops in eight national parks.
They have been involved in Troop 4010 for about four to five years, and they both had already earned their cycling merit badge before completing the trip, which involved reaching a series of cycling milestones, including riding 50 miles in one day.
"At the time, it was really tough, but I guess we just started getting used to biking," McBroom said. "It got really easy."
Long, who is a sophomore at Our Lady of Providence High School, heard about the deCycles cycling trip from a neighbor, who had completed the trip multiple times, and he became interested in riding with deCycles himself. McBroom, a sophomore who is home-schooled through Connections Academy, said when he learned about the opportunity from his friend, he "tagged along."
In the months before they left for the trip, they would train together by cycling 25 to 30 miles nearly every day of the week.
When they arrived in Tucson in June to begin the trip, they faced scorching heat. The temperature was more than 100 degrees with no humidity, and they could only ride in the mornings. Their skin and eyes were dry from the lack of humidity, and McBroom compared it to "opening an oven."
They also faced the challenges of climbing high elevations on bike as they traveled through mountains, and the group climbed the continental divide twice. They often woke up around 5 or 6 a.m., and they would bike for about 20 to 30 miles before taking a break. The most miles Akhil completed in one day was 200, and McBroom reached 150 miles one day.
The group stopped at national parks such as the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Grand Teton, where they typically had days of rest before continuing their journey. The deCycles group was sponsored by churches, and they would stop at churches in the evening to eat dinner and sleep.
The cyclists were split into groups of five or six people, and Long and McBroom were often in different groups. They would compete to see who could reach the church first.
Long said he was among cyclists who got food poisoning during the trip. But even that didn't stop them, and after the group had a day of rest, he faced a 80-mile trip the following day with lots of headwind and climbing.
"You just keep on going," Long said.
Their trip through Yellowstone presented one of the greatest challenges. They faced rain, hail and cold temperatures as they arrived in the national park, and three people in the group got hypothermia and had to ride in support vehicles, he said.
"As for me, I couldn't feel my limbs," McBroom said. "My arms and my fingers especially ... shifting gears was not an option for me. So that went on for like two or three hours, and we just had to keep pedaling until we reached the end. It was like thunderstorms going on, and we were trying to find shelter, but there was absolutely no shelter we could find. It was not good."
He said, though, that he enjoyed visiting so many national parks.
"Sightseeing just became really normal for three weeks," he said. "It's a really nice normal."
Long's mother, Damini Dutta, said she was proud of both of them, but she was scared throughout the trip. She stuck pins on a map in their home to keep track of their journey.
"Every single day, I was putting one more pin, one more pin," she said. "We had the everyday schedule, like how many miles they did, and I was really keeping track and adding it up every single day. I felt like I was on the trip. The day Akhil did [200] miles, I was feeling very sick. I was like, tell me when you're done."
After Long and McBroom arrived in Helena, Montana, they were driven back to Indiana. They were met with a celebratory crowd of family and friends as they arrived in downtown Bloomington.
They said they would both be interested in completing the trip again, and Long is interested in pursuing bike racing and other long bike treks. McBroom said while it was difficult to climb high elevations during parts of the trip, it was rewarding to have finished the most challenging parts. It gave him a sense of accomplishment.
"I think reaching the top was just such a good achievement — like there's no more of it," he said. "I'm two miles up the hill, and it's like, you're almost there... I was so worn out and so ready to be done, and they said, here's eight more miles what you just did, of pure pain. So getting to the top was just such a nice feeling."
