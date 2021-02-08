Southern Indiana offers plenty of options for family fun, but the burgeoning area also has no shortage of opportunities for adults to get out and have a craft beer, drink a glass of wine, or to test their luck on the slot machines.
Games aren't just for kids
Does playing beer pong with a volleyball and a 55-gallon trash can sound fun? Jeffersonville has just the place for you, and it's one of the newest locations for adult fun in Southern Indiana.
Union Restaurant & Gameyard is located at 115 W. Chestnut St. in downtown Jeffersonville, near the Big Four Bridge that connects with Louisville's waterfront.
The venue offers food, including sandwiches, hamburgers and specialty-order tater tots. The drink menu consists of regional craft beers and more traditional brews, but also unique drinks like party pouches of Summer Sangria, which is made with gin, lemon, blueberry and cucumber.
But it's the gameyard that's the real hit at Union.
Co-owner Levi Donaldson said their version of beer pong is the most popular game for adults. It consists of shooting a volleyball into a 55-gallon trash can.
Cornhole and soccer-ball pool are other popular outdoor games at Union. The giant Connect Four and Jenga stations are also big hits among customers.
The gameyard features four cabanas with television, a fan and a fire pit. Two of the cabanas also have a swing.
For a rainy day, there are indoor games. Tabletop classics like foosball and shuffleboard are located inside Union along with other games.
Donaldson said the venue offers family fun, but added that as the night falls, Union turns into more of a place for adults to have some grown-up fun.
There are several televisions for watching a game and a bar area away from the regular seating spaces.
Donaldson said the goal is to provide something for just about everyone.
“More and more what you see, is that night clubs aren't a thing anymore. People go to a restaurant or a bar, and they don't always have something to keep them engaged,” he said.
“We just want to offer something new. On top of people watching, you can watch the football game or the basketball game, but you can also play games or you can bring your kids and let them play games. There's just lots of stuff to constantly be doing.”
Union offers weekly events such as Tuesday Music Bingo and Wednesday Paint and Sip. Donaldson said the plan is to have live music every Friday during the spring and summer and to have a band night one Saturday a month during that stretch.
Union accepts private bookings for the gameyard and other spaces inside the establishment for parties and events. For more information, visit uniongameyard.com.
In New Albany, Recbar 812 is located downtown at the corner of Spring and Pearl streets.
The venue features over 200 classic games including pinball machines, arcade video games and air hockey.
Along with its food menu, Recbar 812 features an extensive craft beer selection with regional favorites.
Recbar also offers weekly events including $5 Burger Night on Wednesdays.
For more information, visit recbar812.com.
BREWERIES AND WINERIES
Southern Indiana has multiple local brewers including one of the oldest breweries in the state.
Located at 3312 Plaza Drive in New Albany, the New Albanian Brewing Company's Pizzeria and Public House opened in 2002 and is a full-service brewery producing favorites like Hoptimus, Elector and Community Dark.
The New Albanian is also noted for its savory pizza, which is available for in-person consumption or take-out.
Floyd County Brewing Company is also located in New Albany at 129 W. Main St. The brewery produces brews such as Black Sails, Leprechaun's Gold and the Floyd County Breakfast Stout.
It also offers guest taps, a sizable food menu and The Enchanted Forest music space.
Donum Dei Brewery is located at 3211 Grant Line Road in New Albany. Most of the beer produced at the location is consumed in the Donum Dei taproom.
Also in New Albany, Our Lady of Perpetual Hops offers its libations in growlers or for on-site consumption.
The brewery, located at 300 Foundation Court, has weekly events including Tuesday Open Mic Night and darts, cornhole and pool on Wednesdays.
Visit olphbrewery.com for more information.
If wine's more of your preference, Southern Indiana has just the place.
Huber's Orchard, Winery & Vineyards is located in Starlight on a beautiful farm with plenty of entertainment options.
Wine production began at the site in 1978, and it's considered one of the top agri-tourism destinations in the region. Starlight Distillery at Huber's produces other distilled spirits that are available for purchase.
The winery features Huber's award-winning wines, and there are tastings and events offered throughout the year.
For more information, visit huberwinery.com.
BET ON IT
Caesars Southern Indiana is located about 15 minutes from New Albany in Harrison County. Those visiting the area often approach from Interstate 64 West to access the casino via the New Albany interchange.
Sports betting, poker and slots are among the features of the casino, which underwent a major expansion that included the addition of more than 100,000 square feet of retail, gaming and dining space conveniently located near the facility's hotel.
There are more than 1,200 slots at the casino, which was purchased in late 2020 by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians under a preliminary agreement expected to be finalized by the end of 2021.
For upscale dining, Jack Binion's Steak is located inside the casino. There are also cafes and other dining options at the facility.
For nightlife, Volt offers a place to grab a drink and enjoy a “high-energy bar and lounge.”
Chariot Run Golf Course is associated with the casino and is consistently rated as one of the top golf courses in Indiana.
The casino and hotel remain open under a COVID-19 safety plan. The facility is located at 11999 Casino Center Drive in Elizabeth.
Just across the Ohio River in Louisville, a short drive from Southern Indiana, sits one of the most iconic sports venues in the country.
Churchill Downs is the home of the Kentucky Derby. Typically held the first Saturday in May, the race was moved to September in 2020 due to the pandemic. The date for the 2021 race was May 1 as of publication, with the Kentucky Oakes to be held April 30.
Beyond the first leg of racing's Triple Crown, Churchill Downs typically hosts racing events throughout the year.
Twilight Thursdays are held weekly during the spring and September meets, providing for discounted beer prices along with live music, food trucks and other entertainment options.
The popular Downs after Dark series is slated for May 22, June 12 and Sept. 25 in 2021. Spectators can enjoy racing under the lights while listening to live music.
For more information, visit churchilldowns.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.