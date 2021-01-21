Sports Editor Josh Cook on The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
-
-
- 1 min to read
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Jerome Matthew Dattilo, 87, Clarksville, IN, died peacefully at home on January 19, 2021. Born on February 11, 1933 in Louisville, KY, to Jim and Edna Dattilo, he served in the US Navy on active duty during the Korean War and remained in the Navy Reserve until after the Cuban Missile Crisis …
Virginia R. Ripperdan, 95, passed away Monday morning at The Villages of Historic Silvercrest. She was born in New Amsterdam, Indiana to the late Lawrance and Beatrice Barks. She was the office manager for the Indiana Public Employment Association for over 25 years and was a lifetime member …
Karel Thomas Sampson Sr., 76, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at Baptist Health Floyd. He was the owner of Sampson Trucking Company. Karel was a native of Louisville, KY. He is survived by his son Scott Sampson (Roxanna) of Lascassas, TN.; sister Darlene Moore of Mooresville, IN.; grand…
Mi Hui Leighty, age 56 passed away on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. She was born on January 23, 1964 the daughter of Du Sang Yu and Sun Hyo Ki. She was a member of the First Korean Baptist Church in Louisville. She met her husband, Cliff while he was on active duty in Seoul Korea. Mi Hui was pr…
Most Popular
Articles
- Indiana GOP lawmaker pushes bill to prevent renaming of state, cities, including Clarksville
- New Clarksville redevelopment director Langford looks ahead optimistically
- BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Pioneers edge Red Devils
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Heidbreder helms Floyd's improbable comeback
- Floyds Knobs Goodwill store opens in new location
- COVID-19 claims another life in Clark County
- Sellersburg hosting workshops over water, sewer increases
- New Albany City Council resolution condemns attack on U.S. Capitol
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Highlanders hold off Red Devils
- Residents, pets displaced after Wednesday fire in Jeffersonville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.