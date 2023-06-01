SOUTHERN INDIANA — The area’s premier event celebrating Southern Indiana high school athletes, the News and Tribune’s 10th annual NTSPY Awards returns June 20 to Eastside Christian Church in Jeffersonville.
Doors open for the free event at 5:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served ahead of the 6:30 p.m. start to the program. The public is invited to attend and celebrate our area’s outstanding high school athletes and coaches.
This year’s guest speaker will be Hernan Iribarren. Originally from Venezuela, Iribarren played at various levels of minor league and Major League Baseball, including time with the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds.
Iribarren played from 2004 to 2018, and also served for a short time as a minor league coach. He’s known locally for his time with the Louisville Bats, where he played from 2014-2018.
Iribarren provides baseball instruction locally, along with Jay Sorg, and was named lead pastor for his Louisville church in January.
Also during the event, dozens of local high school athletes and coaches will be recognized for their successes on the field and in the classroom. Along with winners in individual sports, a girls’ and boys’ players of the year will be announced.
“It amazes me that we are already in our 10th year of celebrating athletes from our coverage area. It has been really neat to see the event develop over the years and watch our student-athletes get recognized for their accomplishments,” News and Tribune Publisher Bill Hanson said.
“We have received so much support from area businesses and organizations and that allows us to keep shining a spotlight on these kids and their accomplishments.”
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will receive a portion of proceeds from the NTSPYs. Eastside Christian Church is located at 2319 Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville.
