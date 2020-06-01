Former Charlestown football standout killed in wreck

CHARLESTOWN — Tyler Odle was a standout receiver on one of the best Charlestown football teams in program history.
However, he may be remembered more for his smile and his personality.
The 25-year-old Odle, a 2013 CHS graduate, was killed in a car accident Saturday night. According to Charlestown assistant athletic director David Abbott, Jr., Odle and his fiancee were returning home from looking at a wedding venue in Lexington when the accident occurred.
“It’s terrible,” Abbott said. “Anytime you lose somebody like this it’s so devastating.”
According to Abbott, Odle had two daughters, one of whom was only a couple of months old.
“He was a hard-working, caring father,” Abbott, also a member of the CHS Class of 2013, said. “He always had a smile on his face. His joking personality is what I’m going to miss. He lit up a room and made everybody feel good about themselves. He could make you laugh. I think that’s the thing that not only I’ll remember, but that’s the thing that the Charlestown community as a whole is going to miss.”
So many in our community are mourning an unfathomable and tragic loss today. Our hearts are with the family and friends of Tyler Odle, and the Charlestown athletic community. Rest easy, Pirate. 🏴☠️ @ Charlestown,… https://t.co/q62n2vkJs1— City of Charlestown (@CharlestownIN) May 31, 2020
Odle’s name is etched throughout the Pirates’ record book.
He holds the program records for receptions in a career (110), most receiving yards in a career (1,964) and most TD receptions in a career (26). He also holds the top mark for most receptions in a game (12), most receiving yards in a game (143), most TD receptions in a season (14) and longest kickoff return for a touchdown (95 yards).
Today Charlestown mourns the loss of Tyler Odle who rewrote the football record book throughout the 2009-2012 seasons.Tyler will be missed in the community & among family & friends, but those who remember the historic 2012 season will never forget #5 on the field.Always in our💙 pic.twitter.com/YWM5VD9Xca— WPMQ (@WPMQ993) June 1, 2020
Cody Donahue saw many of those accomplishments up close. He often lined up next to Odle in Charlestown’s offense.
“He was on the outside, I was on the inside,” Donahue said.
Their relationship went much deeper than that, though.
“Tyler was a friend of mine for as long as I can remember. I grew up playing sports with him,” Donahue, also a member of the CHS Class of 2013, said. “Anything he played he was usually the best at. He was a helluva friend and a wonderful father to his kids and a wonderful person.”
Rest In Peace Tyler Odle. From one former Pirate that wore those jerseys with pride . I saw the positive impact that you made on the lives of others. May God look over your family. pic.twitter.com/hM6AdsakcK— Michael Prichard (@coachprich) May 31, 2020
The two were teammates on arguably the best Charlestown team in program history in 2012. That squad won its first 12 games by an astounding average of 53.4 points, before losing 57-49 to Gibson Southern in the regional.
“I don’t think there’s one person you’ll meet that has a bad thing to say about him,” Donahue said. “Anybody that he met, he definitely had a positive impact on them. He was loved by a lot of people.
“He was a friend to a lot and a brother to many.”
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Odle's family.