Former Charlestown football standout killed in wreck

Tyler Odle

Tyler Odle, who holds the Charlestown records for receptions in a career (110), most receiving yards in a career (1,964) and most TD receptions in a career (26), was killed in a car accident Saturday night.

CHARLESTOWN — Tyler Odle was a standout receiver on one of the best Charlestown football teams in program history.

However, he may be remembered more for his smile and his personality.

The 25-year-old Odle, a 2013 CHS graduate, was killed in a car accident Saturday night. According to Charlestown assistant athletic director David Abbott, Jr., Odle and his fiancee were returning home from looking at a wedding venue in Lexington when the accident occurred.

“It’s terrible,” Abbott said. “Anytime you lose somebody like this it’s so devastating.”

According to Abbott, Odle had two daughters, one of whom was only a couple of months old.

ChasFB4.jpg

With time running out in the first quarter, Charlestown's Tyler Odle ran for a 79-yard touchdown behind the blocking of teammate Wesley Sexton.

“He was a hard-working, caring father,” Abbott, also a member of the CHS Class of 2013, said. “He always had a smile on his face. His joking personality is what I’m going to miss. He lit up a room and made everybody feel good about themselves. He could make you laugh. I think that’s the thing that not only I’ll remember, but that’s the thing that the Charlestown community as a whole is going to miss.”

Odle’s name is etched throughout the Pirates’ record book.

He holds the program records for receptions in a career (110), most receiving yards in a career (1,964) and most TD receptions in a career (26). He also holds the top mark for most receptions in a game (12), most receiving yards in a game (143), most TD receptions in a season (14) and longest kickoff return for a touchdown (95 yards).

Cody Donahue saw many of those accomplishments up close. He often lined up next to Odle in Charlestown’s offense.

“He was on the outside, I was on the inside,” Donahue said.

Their relationship went much deeper than that, though.

“Tyler was a friend of mine for as long as I can remember. I grew up playing sports with him,” Donahue, also a member of the CHS Class of 2013, said. “Anything he played he was usually the best at. He was a helluva friend and a wonderful father to his kids and a wonderful person.”

The two were teammates on arguably the best Charlestown team in program history in 2012. That squad won its first 12 games by an astounding average of 53.4 points, before losing 57-49 to Gibson Southern in the regional.

10-19-Mitch-v-CTownFB-2.jpg

Charlestown's Tyler Odle celebrates with assistant coach Chad Vincent after scoring on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Daniel on Friday night. The Pirates beat Mitchell in the first round of Class 3A Sectional 23 action. Photo by Joe Ullrich

“I don’t think there’s one person you’ll meet that has a bad thing to say about him,” Donahue said. “Anybody that he met, he definitely had a positive impact on them. He was loved by a lot of people.

“He was a friend to a lot and a brother to many.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Odle's family. 

