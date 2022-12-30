Local sports teams, players and coaches were again major newsmakers in 2022. Here’s a look at some of the top Southern Indiana sports stories of the year.
PROVIDENCE WINS FIRST STATE TITLE
In March, the Providence boys’ basketball team captured its first state title with a 62-49 victory over No. 3 Central Noble in the Class 2A title game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Casey Kaelin led the Pioneers with 21 points, as the Pioneers finished the season on a seven-game winning streak to compile a 21-6 record.
En route to the championship, Providence won its two sectional games by a combined 54 points. The regionals including a Pioneer victory over No. 5 Linton-Stockton. At semistate, Providence rallied to defeat No. 9 Eastern Hancock.
“What a legacy,” Providence coach Ryan Miller said after the championship game. “That’s what they’ve left for our community, for our future players, for our boys, just what can be done when you buy-in and when you’re about each other. I honestly didn’t know if these guys would get there, but I knew they had the potential.
PIONEERS CLAIM 4TH CHAMPIONSHIP
In November, the Providence Pioneers won their fourth state volleyball title, defeating No. 4 Bellmont 25-15, 25-16, 22-25, 25-16 in the Class 3A final at Ball State University.
It was the school’s first volleyball title since 2015, which capped off three consecutive championships. All of the titles have come under legendary coach Terri Purichia.
Purichia’s daughter, Grace, was the star of the 2022 Providence run.
The senior setter Purichia set a 3A state final-record with 56 assists, 16 digs and three kills. She also received the Mental Attitude Award from the IHSAA Executive Committee.
In the title game, sophomore middle hitter Abby Julius led the Pioneers with 15 kills. Juniors Lilly Kaiser and Makenzie Wagner each had 14 kills against Bellmont.
Providence finished with a 31-6 record.
CONWAY WINS SECOND STRAIGHT TITLE
Floyd Centrals J Conway ended his high school wrestling career in February with his second consecutive state title.
Conway won 4-2 in overtime in the 160-pound championship in Indianapolis. In 2021, Conway won the 152-pound title.
His 2022 win made him the school’s second two-time champion, as he joined Cooper Samuels in that distinguished category.
Conway is continuing his wrestling career at Missouri.
COACH SHANNON STEPPING DOWN
New Albany High School coach Jim Shannon announced in November that this will be his last season with the Bulldogs.
“I simply want to spend more time with my faith and my family, especially with my wife Tammy and our children and grandchildren. I want to get more involved with our church,” Shannon wrote in a letter announcing his decision.
The 2022-23 season is Shannon’s 39th overall and 25th with the Bulldogs. He entered the season with an overall record of 605-278 including a 440-139 mark at New Albany.
Shannon’s Bulldogs captured the 2016 Class 4A state championship and have won 12 sectional and three regional titles under his direction.
WORTHY OF RECOGNITION
Though they didn’t win it all, multiple other local teams had outstanding seasons in 2022.
The Silver Creek Dragons made it back to the girls’ basketball championship game this year, a season after they won the state title.
In soccer, the Christian Academy Warriors won their first sectional since 2011 and came up just short of winning their first regional crown.
In football, Charlestown had a perfect regular season before falling in the Class 3A sectional final. Providence had a breakthrough 8-4 season in Class A and won their first sectional in five years.
Clarksville’s Robert Lamar led the state in rushing for the second straight year. He ran for 3,035 yards on 341 attempts and scored 37 touchdowns for the Generals. The senior finished his career 15th on the state’s all-time rushing list with 6,590 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.