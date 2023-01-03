The former star at Christian Academy and the University of Kentucky is in her first year of playing professional volleyball overseas. The 23-year-old is a 6-foot-1 outside hitter for Neptunes de Nantes in France.
Linnehan (formerly Stumler) had 11 kills in Neptunes de Nantes’ 3-1 loss to Panathinaikos Athens in the CEV Challenge Cup on Dec. 20.
Neptunes de Nantes is scheduled to face Levallois Sporting Club this Saturday and Pays d’Aix Venelles next Saturday.
