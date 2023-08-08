Last week former Christian Academy star and University of Kentucky standout Alli (Stumler) Linnehan was introduced as a member of the Atlanta Vibe, a six-woman indoor volleyball team that is scheduled to begin play in the new Professional Volleyball Federation.
The Vibe is one of the first seven teams set to participate in the inaugural season of the league, which is slated to begin early next year.
Since completing her college career at UK, which she helped lead to a national championship in 2020, Linnehan played professionally for Neptunes de Nantes in France.
