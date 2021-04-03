INDIANAPOLIS - Silver Creek finished the first half on a 6-0 run to take a 22-21 lead against Leo in the boys' basketball IHSAA Class 3A state finals Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Kooper Jacobi with a double-double at the half --- 12 points, 10 rebounds. Nice effort when little went well on the offensive end.— Kenzie Winstead (@kenz_comments) April 3, 2021
SC six quick points in the last 32 seconds to wipe out a five-point deficitSC 22Leo 21Halftime— Kenzie Winstead (@kenz_comments) April 3, 2021
Kooper Jacobi does indeed get that 1st-half double-double. He has 12 & 10 at the break. He's almost single-handedly keeping the Dragons in it. @newstribscores— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) April 3, 2021
Silver Creek settling for outside shots right now. As you'd expect, Kaufman-Renn is surrounded any time he gets the ball in the post. @newstribscores— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) April 3, 2021
Kooper Jacobi with 7 points, 6 rebounds so far for @SCHSBoysBball. He's on his way to a double-double in the first half. @newstribscores— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) April 3, 2021
SC now down 18-14. Just not sharp— Kenzie Winstead (@kenz_comments) April 3, 2021
SC 6-20 FGs; 0-2 FTs— Kenzie Winstead (@kenz_comments) April 3, 2021
Creek leads 11-9 after 1. Neither team shooting well (Leo 22%), but game is up and down and fun to watch so far. @newstribscores— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) April 3, 2021
Kaufman-Renn with a blow-by around Allen for a big 2-hand dunk. @SCHSBoysBball up 7-5 midway through 1st quarter. @newstribscores— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) April 3, 2021
We are underway. @SCHSBoysBball @newstribscores pic.twitter.com/sx0QOcj0Xs— Josh Cook (@joshcooknewstri) April 3, 2021
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.