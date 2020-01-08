- Twitter handle: @graceballen33.
- Nickname: My family calls me “B” because when I was a baby I was quite the brat. But they also say it stands for beautiful.
- Birthdate: Aug. 27, 2001.
- Parents: Dwayne & Tara Allen.
- Siblings: Tanner & Luke Allen.
- High school: Floyd Central.
- Grade: Senior.
- Sport I participate in: Swimming.
- GPA: 4.2 (weighted).
- Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: When I finally went under a minute in the 100[-yard] butterfly last year at sectionals. I’ve swam that event for my whole high school career, so it felt good to finally reach my goal.
- Favorite movie: “Someone Great.”
- Favorite TV show: “Friends.”
- Favorite song: My favorite song right now is “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo, but an all-time favorite is “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers.
- Favorite food: Any fruit, but mainly strawberries.
- Go-to pregame snack: Any fruit, a granola bar and a protein chocolate drink.
- Favorite athlete: Probably Michael Phelps because he started so young, kept with it, stayed humble and congratulated Caeleb Dressel when he broke Phelps' records even though Phelps was frustrated with the faster time.
- Hobbies: Volunteering at church in the middle school ministry, making friendship bracelets, photography and videography.
- Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My parents definitely have had the greatest influence on my athletic career because they are there at every meet, near or far, and they push me to do better every meet. My dad is good at putting me in a better mindset when I’m feeling down about a swim and my mom is good at being there for me when I don’t do the best in an event and packing my snacks for me before my swims.
- Hidden talent: I can say the alphabet backwards.
- Best advice I’ve ever been given: The best advice I’ve ever received is when one stressful night my dad reassured me that no matter what, or how, I do my parents will always be there for me and support me.
- Best advice I can give younger athletes: The best advice I can give younger athletes is to not waste a gift. When you get older you’ll regret not taking opportunities and using your talents, so do those things now!
- What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have meant everything to me. I met my best friends through high school swimming and it has given me an escape from all the stresses of life. Swimming, and the relationships I’ve made in the process, are some very comforting things that I can rely on for the rest of my life and I’ll always treasure.
- College plans: I’m still undecided on where I want to go to college, I’m leaning towards the University of Cincinnati, but I want to study physical therapy and specialize in pediatrics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.