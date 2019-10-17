Bailey Brown

Rock Creek senior Bailey Brown recently recorded her 2,000 career assist. 

BAILEY BROWN

• Nickname: I was called “Bay” when I was younger by my family, but now most people call me “Bails.” The nickname “Bails” came from my boyfriend’s mom and just kinda stuck.

• Birthdate: Oct. 12, 2001.

• Parents: Chris & Jennifer Brown.

• Sibling: William.

• High school: Rock Creek Academy.

• Grade: Senior.

• Sport I participate in: Volleyball.

• GPA: 3.74.

• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Winning sectionals two years in a row.

• Favorite movie: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

• Favorite TV show: The Office.

• Favorite song: I love all of Post Malone’s songs.

• Favorite food: Macaroni.

• Go-to pregame snack: Macaroni.

• Favorite athlete: Shawn Johnson.

• Hobbies: Playing volleyball, hanging out with friends and eating macaroni.

• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My parents, because they always support me.

• Hidden talent: I sang at my brother’s wedding.

• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Always give 110 percent.

• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Don’t give up.

• What high school athletics have meant to me: They have meant a lot to me just because I’ve been playing sports for so long.

• College plans: My college plans have not yet been decided, but I would love to play volleyball at the collegiate level.

