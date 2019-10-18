BAILEY BROWN
• Nickname: I was called “Bay” when I was younger by my family, but now most people call me “Bails.” The nickname “Bails” came from my boyfriend’s mom and just kinda stuck.
• Birthdate: Oct. 12, 2001.
• Parents: Chris & Jennifer Brown.
• Sibling: William.
• High school: Rock Creek Academy.
• Grade: Senior.
• Sport I participate in: Volleyball.
• GPA: 3.74.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Winning sectionals two years in a row.
• Favorite movie: The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.
• Favorite TV show: The Office.
• Favorite song: I love all of Post Malone’s songs.
• Favorite food: Macaroni.
• Go-to pregame snack: Macaroni.
• Favorite athlete: Shawn Johnson.
• Hobbies: Playing volleyball, hanging out with friends and eating macaroni.
• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My parents, because they always support me.
• Hidden talent: I sang at my brother’s wedding.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Always give 110 percent.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Don’t give up.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: They have meant a lot to me just because I’ve been playing sports for so long.
• College plans: My college plans have not yet been decided, but I would love to play volleyball at the collegiate level.
