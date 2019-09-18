RYAN DRURY
• Twitter handle: @ryandru23
• Birthdate: Jan. 30, 2002.
• Parents: Amy & Chad Drury.
• Siblings: Bryce & Avery.
• High school: Providence.
• Grade: Senior.
• Sport I participate in: Soccer.
• GPA: 3.96.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Being nominated for this by my coach. It makes me proud my coach thought I was worthy.
• Favorite movie: Pulp Fiction.
• Favorite TV show: Breaking Bad.
• Favorite song: "Don’t Stop Me Now" by Queen.
• Favorite food: Waffle House's Cheesesteak Melt Hashbrown Bowl.
• Go-to pregame snack: Peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
• Favorite athlete: Kawhi Leonard.
• Hobbies: Playing video games and eating with friends.
• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My brother, because he was always pretty successful as an athlete, which pushed me to try harder.
• Hidden talent: Origami.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Always go into new experiences with a positive mindset, because a negative mindset prevents you from having a good experience.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Enjoy sports every moment you can, because injuries are unpredictable.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: They’ve taught me many lessons, including leadership, and they've helped me to ease into high school with good group of people.
• College plans: I plan on attending Indiana University Southeast and majoring in either business or computer science.
