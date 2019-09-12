AUDREY EURTON
• Nickname: I have always been called "Audge," but I got a new nickname from one of my Union club coaches — "Lightbulb," because I have a lot of lightbulb moments.
• Birthdate: May 24, 2002.
• Parent: Ashley Eurton.
• Siblings: Hunter Eurton & Joseph Simpson.
• High school: New Washington.
• Grade: Senior.
• Sport I participate in: Volleyball.
• GPA: 4.48, weighted.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: It would probably have to be winning the Southern Athletic Conference last season and getting named MVP.
• Favorite movie: The Notebook.
• Favorite TV show: Friends.
• Favorite song: Anything country.
• Favorite food: Strawberries.
• Go-to pregame snack: Well due to food allergies I have a really restricted diet, so I mostly eat chicken and burgers. If I had my way I would eat Cheez-Its, but I know coach won't let me.
• Favorite athlete: Ashley Evans.
• Hobbies: Playing volleyball. Really, there is not a lot of time for anything else. Believe it or not I love to color and play a lot of outdoor sports with my mom and my brothers.
• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: Michelle McCutcheon, because she saw potential in me from the very beginning of my volleyball career. She pushes me even further than I ever imagined and now she is helping me prepare for college volleyball. She is not just my coach, she is a part of my family and I will forever be so grateful!
• Hidden talent: I can make a really annoying bee noise with my fingers and scare people.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: "Be confident and believe in yourself. Oh, and fix your face" — Michelle McCutcheon.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Work hard, stay positive and always believe in yourself.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: Coming from such a small school, we are very much like family and I have been very fortunate to make lifetime friends over the past four years here.
• College plans: I plan to attend Eastern Kentucky University to play volleyball next year.
