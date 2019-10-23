Findley
Jeffersonville's Isaac Findley gets to the outside during a 35-yard touchdown run Friday night against Jennings County. | STAFF PHOTO BY CRAIG PEARSON

ISAAC FINDLEY

• Twitter handle: @icemanfindley.

• Nickname: "Robo." I got this during sixth grade when I played basketball and I was so stiff. My sixth grade coach said I looked like a robot so he called me "Robotron" and it’s been shortened to "Robo."

• Birthdate: May 7, 2002. 

• Parents: Tom & Sherra Findley. 

• Siblings: Coby, Megan & Marissa. 

• High school: Jeffersonville. 

• Grade: Senior. 

• Sports I participate in: Football and track & field. 

• GPA: 4.89. 

• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Making it to state sophomore year for track. 

• Favorite movie: The Ridiculous 6.

• Favorite TV show: Sherlock. 

• Favorite song: "One" by Metallica. 

• Favorite food: Steak. 

• Go-to pregame snack: Deer steak. 

• Favorite athlete: Tim Tebow. 

• Hobbies: Reading the Bible, playing ping pong, pool and video games. 

• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My father, because he has shown me not to give up and push through the pain. 

• Hidden talent: I can do a three-clap push-up. 

• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Don’t be ashamed to spread the Gospel.

• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Never give up, and with Jesus you can do anything. 

• What high school athletics have meant to me: They have shown me how to manage my time while being a leader on the field. They have also shown me how to go the extra mile. 

• College plans: Run track and major in mechanical engineering. I also want to be involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. 

