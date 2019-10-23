ISAAC FINDLEY
• Twitter handle: @icemanfindley.
• Nickname: "Robo." I got this during sixth grade when I played basketball and I was so stiff. My sixth grade coach said I looked like a robot so he called me "Robotron" and it’s been shortened to "Robo."
• Birthdate: May 7, 2002.
• Parents: Tom & Sherra Findley.
• Siblings: Coby, Megan & Marissa.
• High school: Jeffersonville.
• Grade: Senior.
• Sports I participate in: Football and track & field.
• GPA: 4.89.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Making it to state sophomore year for track.
• Favorite movie: The Ridiculous 6.
• Favorite TV show: Sherlock.
• Favorite song: "One" by Metallica.
• Favorite food: Steak.
• Go-to pregame snack: Deer steak.
• Favorite athlete: Tim Tebow.
• Hobbies: Reading the Bible, playing ping pong, pool and video games.
• Person who has had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My father, because he has shown me not to give up and push through the pain.
• Hidden talent: I can do a three-clap push-up.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Don’t be ashamed to spread the Gospel.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Never give up, and with Jesus you can do anything.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: They have shown me how to manage my time while being a leader on the field. They have also shown me how to go the extra mile.
• College plans: Run track and major in mechanical engineering. I also want to be involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
