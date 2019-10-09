KENDALL KERBERG
• Twitter handle: @kendallkerberg.
• Nickname: From a young age my dad has called me "KG" because my middle name is Grace. Also, I’m commonly known at Christian Academy as "Kenny G," which was given to me by one of my classmates, but now is used by many of my friends and teachers.
• Birthdate: Nov. 19, 2001.
• Parents: Steve & Kelly Kerberg.
• Siblings: Dannah Kerberg.
• High school: Christian Academy of Indiana.
• Grade: Senior.
• Sports I participate in: I’ve played volleyball for eight years, but my sophomore year I played on the varsity basketball team because my friend, Alli Stumler, talked me into playing with her during her senior season. I enjoyed the season, but volleyball is definitely my sport of choice.
• GPA: 4.3.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: My favorite athletic moment was winning semistate my junior year and advancing to the state championship for my third consecutive season. This win was so special because we knew as a team we were the underdogs, but we banded together and fought with everything. It was also a huge honor for me to be named first-team All-State last year.
• Favorite movie: Remember the Titans. As a kid, many people would tell my family how I reminded them of the coach's daughter in this movie when I would cheer for my dad at his basketball games.
• Favorite TV show: Big Brother, which I have watched with my family since I can remember.
• Favorite song: "Nights Like This," by Kehlani and Ty Dolla $ign.
• Favorite food: Potatoes in any form.
• Go-to pregame snack: Chick-fil-A Minis and orange juice.
• Favorite athlete: Victor Oladipo who played for Indiana and currently plays for the Indiana Pacers. I’m a huge Indiana fan and loved watching him at IU. One day after attending an IU game, I met him at a mall and still have the picture.
• Hobbies: Playing sports, going on mission trips, hanging with my friends.
• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: Alli Stumler and Lexi Lester have had the greatest impact on my athletic career. Alli showed me what true leadership is and how to lead by example. Lexi taught me how to love the game again and meeting her through volleyball was the best thing that I got out of my many years playing.
• Hidden talent: Being able to sleep at any time or place.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: Our former athletic director and one of my dad's best friends, Chris Harper, told me that when I walk into a gym I need to always believe I’m the best one in the gym. He was trying to say that I needed to have confidence in myself and never back down from a challenge. This advice pushed me into trying out for many teams even when I was nervous, or afraid, and helped me become the player I am today.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Never give up just because you might not be the tallest or most athletic. If you work hard and push yourself you can succeed at anything. And never let other people take your love for the game away from you — ignore the hate and keep fighting for whatever you truly want.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: High school athletics have been a way for me to represent my school, my family and my faith. They have also been a way for me to grow closer and meet my best friends, who I will cherish forever. They have given me my favorite memories and those are something that I will hold onto for the rest of my life.
• College plans: I am currently undecided on where I will attend college next year, but I will hopefully be finalizing my decision soon. I will be pursuing a degree in elementary education or possibly child counseling at whichever college I attend.
