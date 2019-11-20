MASON LAGRANGE
Twitter handle: @LagrangeMason
Birthdate: Sept. 27, 2001.
Parents: Chris & Jennifer LaGrange.
Sibling: Matthew Smith.
High school: Borden.
Grade: Senior.
Sports I participate in: Baseball & tennis.
GPA: 3.28.
Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Being a part of the school’s first-ever boys’ tennis sectional-winning team during my senior season.
Favorite movie: Benchwarmers.
Favorite TV show: Friends.
Favorite song: “Chicken Fried” by Zac Brown Band.
Favorite food: Sushi.
Go-to pregame snack: Subway is always a go-to. Typical ham and cheese.
Favorite athlete: Tiger Woods.
Hobbies: Playing golf and video games.
Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: My parents have had the biggest impact on my athletic career because they were always at all of my games and supported me through everything. They always pushed me through rough times. My dad was always willing to throw to me when I wanted to work on hitting for baseball. My mom and brother were always willing to go play tennis with me when I wanted to go hit.
Best advice I’ve ever been given: Play every game/match like it’s your last because before you know it, it will be.
Best advice I can give younger athletes: Enjoy as much of high school as you can, it’ll be over before you realize it’s over.
What high school athletics have meant to me: Being a part of the high school teams I have has made me realize how important teamwork is. Seeing all of the younger kids looking up to me while I am playing has made me realize how important being a good role model is. I will remember all the good times high school sports has brought me.
College plans: I plan to attend college to play baseball.
