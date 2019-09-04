TRACE WILLMAN
• Twitter handle: @TraceWillman.
• Nickname: "TDUB." The "T" is for Trace and the "DUB" is for the start of my last name "W," and it is also associated with winning
• Birthdate: Sept. 28, 2001.
• Parents: Megan & Robert Willman.
• Sibling: Lucas Willman.
• High school: Floyd Central.
• Grade: Senior.
• Sports I participate in: Football and track.
• GPA: 3.72.
• Favorite, or proudest, athletic moment: Catching the pass that was the dagger in the New Albany game.
• Favorite movie: Point Break.
• Favorite TV show: Friends is my favorite of all time, but I love Dexter.
• Favorite song: "Anything" by LiL Wayne.
• Favorite food: Lasagna.
• Go-to pregame snack: A 6-inch Subway sandwich and cheddar SunChips.
• Favorite athlete: Mitchell Trubisky.
• Hobbies: Lifting weights and playing NBA2K with my friends.
• Persons who have had the greatest influence on my athletic career: Overall I’ve got to say my dad, but Coach [Alan] Hess has influenced my change in position in football. He's always believed that I’d be a good wide receiver and safety.
• Hidden talent: I can win 90 percent of Madden games I play.
• Best advice I’ve ever been given: The best advice I’ve been given is to get involved in high school. You get to make friends with great people and can have fun everyday at school.
• Best advice I can give younger athletes: Don’t be locked in on one position. I was a quarterback for my whole life up until last year. And when that wasn’t reality anymore and I started playing wide receiver and safety, I realized these are the positions I could go to college for. And the quarterback experience has made it to where the Highlanders have two quarterback brains on the field at a time.
• What high school athletics have meant to me: They have meant everything to me. To be able to put on a show for people in this community every Friday night under the lights, it really means a lot to people if we win or lose. But win, or lose, our fan base is incredible.
• College plans: I am undecided on a college yet, but I have one offer to Mount St. Joseph University [in Ohio] to play football. I am open to a lot of options, though.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.