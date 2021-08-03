JEFFERSONVILLE — Saturday night was another thrilling one of racing at Sportsdrome Speedway. It featured a couple of first-time feature winners.
There were 12 heat races and six features. After the heats, two Ford Oval features led off the night. In the first one, Jake Wells held off hard-charging James Blanchard to take the checkered flag. In the second, Carl Harding outlasted Michael Cranmer for the victory.
Next was the Sportsman division, which was one of the most exciting races of the night. Justin Key, driving a low-budget car with parts from his old car, held off Perry Whitsell, Marcus Elliott, Allen Williams and Chad Deeley for his first feature win at Sportsdrome.
The Modified Figure 8 division featured another first-time winner in Tim Slucher. Steve Moneypenny was second while Craig Wilder took third.
Ricky Puckett and his red number 14 car took the checkered flag in the Ford Figure 8 feature. The next three behind him were Joel Smith, Jacob Robertson and veteran Butch Winters.
The last race of the night was the Ford B feature. In it, Ryan Wibbels rolled to victory while Tiffany Shelton, who usually drives in the Powder Puff division, took second.
Meanwhile in the VIP booth and tent located between turns 1 and 2, about 150 members of the Fairgrounds Motor Speedway race track had a reunion. The quarter-mile asphalt track, which was located at the Kentucky State Fairgrounds in Louisville, ran from 1961 to the end of the 1980 season. Several drivers who raced there also raced at Sportsdrome as well.
This Saturday night’s card is highlighted by the 75-lap World Figure 8 Tour Outlaw Championship. It will also feature the 50-lap Kentuckiana Tank Wash Modified Figure 8, a 50-lap Ford Figure 8 race, a Legends race as well as a pair of 30-lap Race 8 FWD Pro races (one a Figure 8 and the other an oval).
Racing is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for teens and seniors and $5 for kids 12 & under.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday’s results
MODIFIED F8Heat winners: Roy Taylor, Daniel Glover.
25-lap feature: 1. Tim Slucher, 2. Steve Moneypenny, 3. Craig Wilder, 4. Justin Groulx, 5. Robbie Greenwell, 6. Ricky Puckett, 7. Jeremy Mitchell, 8. Mike Berry, 9. Matt Johnson, 10. Ray Logsdon, 11. Roy Taylor, 12. Daniel Glover, 13. Andy Perryman, 14. Jake Wells.
SPORTSMANHeat winners: Mike Bailey, Perry Whitsett.
25-lap feature: 1. Justin Key, 2. Perry Whitsett, 3. Marcus Elliott, 4. Allan Williams Jr., 5. Chad Deeley, 6. Matt Johnson, 7. Nick Reed, 8. David Ross, 9. Jamie Bierman, 10. Brandon Bailey, 11. Bryce Henry, 12. Jeff Bissinger, 13. Mike Bailey.
FORD OVAL Heat winners: Johnny Shehan, Bryan Meek, Michael Cranmer, Mike Alphin, Jacob Robertson, Daniel Durrett.
25-lap A feature #1: 1. Jake Wells, 2. James Blanchard, 3. Greg Smith, 4. Ron Phillips, 5. Ricky Puckett, 6. Paul Hartlage, 7. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 8. Daniel Durrett, 9. Frank Stevenson, 10. Zachary Cecil, 11. Mark Elliott, 12. Michael Wayne, 13. Derek Smith, 14. Travis Wohner, 15. David Ross, 16. John Lister, 17. Joel Smith, 18. Zach Nolan, 19. Mike Alphin, 20. Jeffery Johnson.
25-lap A feature #2: 1. Carl Harding, 2. Michael Cranmer, 3. Billy Hines, 4. Charlie Turner Jr., 5. Ken Tungett, 6. Paul Taylor, 7. Troy Moore, 8. Joshua Cress, 9. Jayson Tucker, 10. Rylan Chism, 11. Craig Wilder, 12. AJ Seay, 13. Jacob Robertson, 14. Bryan Meek, 15. Chuckie Balmer.
15-lap B feature: 1. Ryan Wibbels, 2. Tiffany Shelton, 3. Johnny Sheehan, 4. Hunter Taylor, 5. Dakota Sohl, 6. Russell Nolan, 7. David Mattingly, 8. Zach Minton, 9. Joe Wilhoite.
FORD F8Heat winners: Charlie Turner Jr., Ricky Puckett.
25-lap feature: 1. Ricky Puckett, 2. Joel Smith, 3. Jacob Robertson, 4. Butch Winters, 5. Paul Hartlage, 6. Travis Wohner, 7. Derek Smith, 8. Chuckie Balmer, 9. Zach Minton, 10. Jake Wells, 11. Russell Nolan, 12. Larry Turner.
