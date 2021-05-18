JEFFERSONVILLE — Saturday night was a big one for the Shelton family at Sportsdrome Speedway.
Scott Shelton, Theo Shelton and Coby Shelton each won heat races in the Affordable Ford Oval division while Tiffany Shelton, Scott's wife, won the Ford Powderpuff division.
Meanwhile Jerry Payne, in his first time behind the wheel in 20 years, held off Ronnie Basham to win the 25-lap A feature No. 2 in the Affordable Ford Oval division.
Later, Basham outlasted Butch Winters in the Affordable Ford Figure 8 feature.
In the Sportsman division, Austin Williams topped Chad Deeley and Marcus Elliott (last year's champ) in the 25-lap feature.
Other winners included Jeremy Mitchell in the Modified Figure 8 feature, as well as Trey Whitsett and Justin Behr in the Affordable Ford Oval division.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday's results
MODIFIED F8
Heat winners: Justin Groulx, Tim Slucher
25-lap feature: 1. Jeremy Mitchell, 2. Mike Berry, 3. Josh Logsdon, 4. Raymond Johnson, 5. Cory Harmon, 6. Todd Whitfield, 7. Robbie Greenwell, 8. Daniel Glover, 9. Tim Slucher, 10. Craig Wilder, 11. Ray Logsdon, 12. Andy Perryman, 13. Steve Moneypenny, 14. Justin Groulx.
SPORTSMAN
Heat winners: Corey Richie, Perry Whitsett.
25-lap feature: 1. Austin Williams, 2. Chad Deeley, 3. Marcus Elliott, 4. Perry Whitsett, 5. Justin Key, 6. Brandon Bailey, 7. Anthony Richie, 8. Royce Harmon, 9. Matt Johnson, 10. David Ross, 11. Jeff Bissinger, 12. Cory Richie.
AFFORDABLE FORD OVAL
Heat winners: Justin Behr, Theo Shelton, Scott Shelton, Coby Shelton, Jake Wells, Jacob Robertson.
25-lap A feature No. 1: 1. Trey Whitsett, 2. Derek Smith, 3. David Ross, 4. Ken Tungett, 5. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 6. Ricky Puckett, 7. Paul Hartlage, 8. Bradly Winters, 9. Daniel Durrett, 10. Jacob Hebert, 11. Brandon Winters, 12. Frank Stevenson, 13. Collin Worrall, 14. Richard Witkowski, 15. Joshua Cress, 16. Greg Greene, 17. Michael Davis Jr., 18. Jeff Whobrey, 19. Zach Nolan, 20. Carl Harding.
25-lap A feature No. 2: 1. Jerry Payne, 2. Ronnie Basham, 3. Adam Grimsley, 4. Billy Hines, 5. Coby Shelton, 6. Joel Smith, 7. Jake Wells, 8. John Lister, 9. Paul Taylor, 10. Mark Elliott, 11. Scott Shelton, 12. Theo Shelton, 13. Jacob Robertson, 14. Landon Elder, 15. Michael Wayne, 16. Hunter Taylor, 17. Jeffery Johnson, 18. Donald Coffey.
20-lap B feature: 1. Justin Behr, 2. Steven Dowell, 3. Zach Minton, 4. Austin Cochran, 5. Dakota Sohl, 6. Arthur Baker, 7. Rylan Chism, 8. Anthony Hicks, 9. Bryan Meek.
AFFORDABLE FORD F8
Heat winners: Ronnie Basham, Butch Winters.
25-lap feature: 1. Ronnie Basham III, 2. Butch Winters, 3. Jake Wells, 4. Paul Hartlage, 5. Brandon Winters, 6. Ricky Puckett, 7. Jacob Robertson, 8. Joel Smith, 9. Trey Whitsett, 10. Derek Smith, 11. Jacob Hebert, 12. Zach Minton, 13. Arthur Baker, 14. Anthony Hicks, 15. Jeff Whobrey.
FORD POWDERPUFF
Heat winners: Ashley Brooke, Katie Shelton.
25-lap feature: 1. Katie Shelton, 2. Tiffany Shelton, 3. Maranda Basham, 4. Maranda Jane, 5. Krista Tungett, 6. Lisa Lanham, 7. Ashley Brooke, 8. Amanda Miller, 9. Marisa Stevenson, 10. Cassie Nuckles, 11. Trista Tankersley, 12. Megan Wilder, 13. Harlee Thurman, 14. Kaitlea Smith.
