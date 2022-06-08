JEFFERSONVILLE — After a week off, action was back in full swing at Sportsdrome Speedway on Saturday night.
Fifty-four Ford Crown Vics showed up ready for competition. That many cars created six heat races and three features. Winning the first Ford oval feature was Craig Wilder, who was followed very closely by A.J. Seay and David Ross. Coby Shelton captured the second Ford feature while Hunter Taylor took second and William Hines was third. Byron Johns, who also won his heat race on a last-lap pass, also gained a victory in the Ford oval B feature. Paul Hartlage won a Ford oval and Figure 8 heat race. Derek Smith finished first in the Ford Figure 8 feature, out-dueling Paul Hartlage was second and Jake Wells took third.
The Sportsman Division opted for no heats and a 30-lap feature. Royce Harmon, Ross and Marcus Elliott were near the top most of the race before all three made contact and were knocked out of contention on Lap 24. That allowed Chad Deeley to take the checkered flag.
In the Modified Figure 8 Division, Dale Shelton came back from a wreck in the heat race to finish first in the 25-lap feature.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY Saturday’s results MODIFIED F8
Heat winners: Dale Shelton, Tim Slucher
25-lap feature: 1. Dale Shelton, 2. Buddy Vertrees, 3. Robbie Greenwell, 4. Matt Johnson, 5. Mike Berry, 6. Gerald Poe, 7. Tim Slucher, 8. Steve Moneypenny, 9. Jacob Robertson, 10. Roy Taylor, 11. Dustin Baker.
SPORTSMAN
30-lap feature: 1. Chad Deeley, 2. Nick Reed, 3. Austin Williams, 4. Tommy Hardison, 5. Marcus Elliott, 6. Justin Key, 7. David Ross, 8. Jamie Bard, 9. Royce Harmon.
FORD F8
Heat winners: Derek Smith, Paul Hartlage.
25-lap feature: 1. Derek Smith, 2. Paul Hartlage, 3. Jake Wells, 4. Craig Wilder, 5. AJ Seay, 6. Marcus Elliott, 7. Ricky Puckett, 8. Jeff Whobrey, 9. Jacob Robertson, 10. Daniel Lister, 11. Perry Whitsett, 12. Donnie Blanchard, 13. Robert Durham, 14. Jackie Conway, 15. Donald Coffey, 16. Allen Douglas, 17. James Foster.
FORD OVAL
Heat winners: Byron Johns, Rylan Chism, Michael Wayne, Zach Nolan, Paul Hartlage, AJ Seay.
25-lap feature #1: 1. Craig Wilder, 2. AJ Seay, 3. David Ross, 4. Derek Smith, 5. Zach Nolan, 6. Jeremy Porter, 7. Jack Yeager, 8. Jacob Robertson, 9. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 10. Zachary Cecil, 11. Andy Perryman, 12. Jake Wells, 13. Landon Elder, 14. Ken Tungett, 15. Jeff Whobrey, 16. Carl Harding, 17. Jeff Roberts, 18. Allen Douglas.
25-lap feature #2: 1. Coby Shelton, 2. Hunter Taylor, 3. Billy Hines, 4. Nick Payne, 5. Paul Hartlage, 6. Donnie Blanchard, 7. Joshua Cress, 8. Daniel Durrett, 9. Donald Coffey, 10. Peyton Whitsett, 11. Phillip Boudreaux, 12. Greg Greene, 13. John Lister, 14. Troy Moore, 15. Kevin Cox, 16. Paul Taylor, 17. Michael Wayne, 18. Trey Whitsett, 19. Joe Wilhoite, 20. Jordan Frye.
20-lap feature #3: 1. Byron Johns, 2. Rylan Chism, 3. Maranda Jane, 4. Blake Durham, 5. Jordan Vaughn, 6. Darrien Marsh, 7. Bryan Meek, 8. Jody Stewart, 9. Brandon Hollon, 10. Jackie Conway, 11. Arthur Baker, 12. Jayson Tucker, 13. James Foster, 14. Tyler Payne.
