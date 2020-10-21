JEFFERSONVILLE — Daniel Durrett completed 191 laps on the 1/4-mile track at Sportsdrome Speedway on Saturday night to win the 1-hour Enduro, one of the featured races.
In other action, Calie Whitsett took the checkered flag in the 20-lap feature of the Front-Wheel Drive Young Guns division.
Meanwhile, Mike Basham won the Mechanics Race and Jacob Robertson was the Kidney Bean winner.
Ricky Puckett took home the coveted title of School Bus Figure 8 champion.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday night’s results
FORD OVAL
1-hour Enduro: 1. Daniel Durrett, 2. Jordon Riddick, 3. Perry Whitsett, 4. J-Rob Masterson, 5. Zach Minton, 6. Jake Wells, 7. Charlie Hamilton, 8. Adam Grimsley, 9. Paul Hartlage, 10. John Gimbel, 11. John Lister, 12. Jeff Whobrey, 13. Craig Wilder, 14. Jacob Robertson, 15. Marcus Elliott, 16. Jeff Roberts, 17. Miranda Basham, 18. Ryan Bullock, 19. Christian Kline, 20. Craig Rogers, 21. Robbie Greenwell, 22. Landon Elder, 23. Travis Wohner, 24. Austin Williams, 25. Troy Moore, 26. Ryan Seay, 27. Aaron Schott, 28. Michael Cranmer, 29. Jacob Hebert, 30. Byron Johns, 31. Trey Whitsett, 32. Derek Smith, 33. Bradly Winters, 34. Mike Davis, 35. Mark Elliott, 36. Anthony Hicks, 37. Jeremy Porter, 38. Krista Tungett, 39. Codey Turnage, 40. John Perkins, 41. Ricky Puckett, 42. Dalton Nevil, 43. Chuckie Balmer, 44. Jamie Bierman, 45. Ken Tungett, 46. Brandi Tungett, 47. Joel Smith, 48. Brandon Winters, 49. Charles Thomas, 50. Codey Holbert, 51. Brandon White, 52. Theo Shelton, 53. Carl Harding
FWD YOUNG GUNS
20-lap feature: 1. Calie Whitsett, 2. John Yeager, 3. Kaden White, 4. Briant Winburn, 5. Trey Whitsett, 6. Bradley Watkins.
School Bus Figure 8 winner: Ricky Puckett
Mechanics Race winner: Mike Basham
Kidney Bean winner: Jacob Robertson
