JEFFERSONVILLE — Marcus Elliott surged into the lap at the 25-lap and rolled to his third victory in the Oval Xtreme Mountain Dew 100 on Saturday night at Sportsdrome Speedway.
Elliott, who was the 100-lap event's fastest qualifier, lapped everyone in the nine-car field except runner-up Chad Deeley.
Other winners included Ricky Puckett in the Xtreme 8 class, while John Collins and Theo Shelton took checkered flags in the Ford Oval features. Finally, Paul Hartlage finished first in the Ford F8 division.
OVAL XTREME MT. DEW 100
Fastest qualifier: Marcus Elliott 15.728 seconds.
100-lap feature: 1. Marcus Elliott, 2. Chad Deeley, 3. Jamie Bierman, 4. Matt Johnson, 5. Justin Key, 6. Nick Reed, 7. Greg Smith, 8. Codey Holbert, 9. Jeff Bissinger.
XTREME 8
Heat winners: Tom Johnson, Mike Berry
25-lap feature: 1. Ricky Puckett, 2. Mike Berry, 3. Darrin Greenwell, 4. Jon Embry, 5. Steve Moneypenny, 6. Todd Whitfield, 7. John Groulx, 8. Tom Johnson, 9. Tim Slucher.
FORD OVAL
Dash winner: Landon Elder.
Heat winners: AJ Seay, Jordon Riddick, Troy Moore, Joe Bierman, Joel Smith.
25-lap A feature (odd): 1. John Collins, 2. Jordon Riddick, 3. Jake Wells, 4. Zach Minton, 5. Carl Harding, 6. Bradly Winters, 7. Paul Taylor, 8. Paul Hartlage, 9. Derek Smith, 10. Ken Tungett, 11. Jacob Robertson, 12. Daniel Durrett, 13. Billy Heil, 14. Jeremy Porter, 15. Landon Elder, 16. Troy Moore, 17. Mike Davis
25-lap A feature (even): 1. Theo Shelton, 2. Cody Holbert, 3. Ryan Wibbles, 4. Andy Perryman, 5. Robbie Greenwell, 6. Joel Smith, 7. Jamie Bierman, 8. Jesse Suell, 9. Perry Whitsett, 10. Marcus Elliott, 11. Ryan Seay, 12. Denny Wilder, 13. Anthony Hicks, 14. Andrew Gibson, 15. Justin Groulx, 16. Mark Elliott, 17. Adam Grimsley, 18. Coby Shelton, 19. Jerry Curry.
FORD F8
Dash winner: Jacob Robertson.
Heat winners: Derek Smith, Joel Smith.
25-lap feature: 1. Paul Hartlage, 2. Bradly Winters, 3. Jake Wells, 4. Andy Perryman, 5. Derek Smith, 6. Zach Minton, 7. Carl Harding, 8. Joel Smith, 9. Ryan Wibbels, 10. Jacob Robertson, 11. Justin Groulx, DQ Marcus Elliott, DQ Robbie Greenwell
