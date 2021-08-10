JEFFERSONVILLE — Feature races ruled Saturday night’s card at Sportsdrome Speedway.
The Race 8 FWD Oval Dash, the shortest race of the evening, was the first one decided. It was won by L. J. Crain.
Next up, Paul Hartlage triumphed in the 15-lap Ford Kidney Bean race.
In the Race 8 FWD Figure 8 28-lap feature, Alex Bube took the checkered flag ahead of last year’s champ Nick Cooper. The real battle was for third, where John Franzell edged Zack Minton and Mitch Kruer.
In the Ford Figure 8, Daniel Lister pulled out to an early lead in the 50-lap race before becoming tangled up with a slower car on Lap 16. That’s when Butch Winters surged into the lead. The veteran didn’t relinquish it en route to victory.
In the Race 8 FWD Oval, Shane Holland captured the 30-lap feature.
The Kentuckiana Tank Wash Modified Figure 8 feature was drama-filled. After several engagements on the track, Cory Harmon came out victorious in the 50-lap event.
Finally, the World Figure 8 Tour Outlaw feature, 14 high-powered cars started the 75-lap feature.
Buddy Vertrees led the most laps and stretched his lead several times before being reeled in by several cautions. He battled Austin Tunny over the final five laps before taking the lead for good. Vertrees previously won the last WF8T series race June 26 at Sportsdrome. The next series event is scheduled for Aug. 28 at the Indianapolis Speedrome before the final race Oct. 2 at Sportsdrome.
A group from Down Syndrome of Louisville performed the national anthem and entertained the crowd during intermission. Driver Jeff Harmon hosted the event. His red No. 16 World Tour Figure 8 car was on the track as the group performed. A fundraiser collected $1,000.
.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday’s results
WORLD F8 TOUR NIGHT
WF8T OUTLAW F8
Fastest qualifier: Ben Tunny 18.600 seconds.
75-lap feature: 1. Buddy Vertrees, 2. Austin Tunny, 3. Artie Ware, 4. Mark Tunny, 5. Jeff Harmon, 6. Calvin Crain, 7. Donnie Murphy, 8. Doodle Farris, 9. Pete Bear, 10. Darrin Greenwell, 11. Dave Noble, 12. Ben Tunny, 13. Chris Harmon, 14. Chris VandeWettering. DNS: Steve Durham, Steve Moneypenny.
MODIFIED F8
Fastest qualifier: Cory Harmon 21.421 seconds.
50-lap feature: 1. Cory Harmon, 2. Jeremy Mitchell, 3. Marcus Elliott, 4. Daniel Glover, 5. Robbie Greenwell, 6. Steve Moneypenny, 7. Matt Johnson, 8. Tyler Fraze, 9. Mike Berry, 10. Ray Logsdon, 11. Tim Slucher, 12. Jake Wells, 13. Craig Wilder, 14. Roy Taylor, 15. Josh Logsdon. DNS: Andy Perryman.
RACE8 PRO FWD OVAL
30-lap feature: 1. Shane Holland, 2. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 3. Nick Cooper, 4. Brandon Winters, 5. LJ Crain, 6. Carter Cook, 7. Bubby Gedling, 8. Andrew Burlison, 9. Nick Warner, 10. Ronnie Sadler, 11. Mitch Kruer, 12. Brian Isgrigg, 13. Peyton Whitsett, 14. Zach Minton, 15. Devin McKinsley, 16. John Franzell, 17. Austin Baum, 18. Austin Scott, 19. Jeremy Mitchell, 20. John Mosby, 21. Dean Riley, 22. Tyler Shelton. DNS: Sean Smith, Bradly Winters, Mike Jamison, David Mattingly.
RACE8 PRO FWD8
28-lap feature: 1. Alex Bube, 2. Nick Cooper, 3. John Franzell, 4. Zach Minton, 5. Mitch Kruer, 6. Nick Warner, 7. Andrew Burlison, 8. Bubby Gedling, 9. Tyler Shelton, 10. Bradly Winters, 11. Dean Riley, 12. Cody Turnage, 13. Austin Scott, 14. Mike Jamison. DNS: Ronnie Sadler, Sambo McKinsley.
FORD F8
Fastest qualifier: Paul Hartlage 23.121.
50-lap feature: 1. Butch Winters, 2. Jacob Robertson, 3. Jake Wells, 4. Paul Hartlage, 5. Craig Wilder, 6. Andy Perryman, 7. Joel Smith, 8. Daniel Lister, 9. Allen Douglas, 10. Cody Turnage, 11. Ricky Puckett, 12. Derek Smith, 13. John Lister, 14. Chris Mattingly, 15. Ken Tungett, 16. Krista Tungett, 17. Jeff Whobrey, 18. Brandon Winters, 19. Arthur Baker, 20. Carl Harding, 21. Perry Whitsett. DNS: Daniel Glover, Chris Workman.
Ford Kidney Bean 15-lap race winner: Paul Hartlage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.