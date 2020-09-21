JEFFERSONVILLE — Saturday night was a big one for the Greenwells at Sportsdrome Speedway.
Father and son Darrin and Robbie Greenwell won feature races at the track. Darrin Greenwell won the Xtreme Figure 8 25-lap feature while Robbie Greenwell won the Ford Figure 8 25-lap feature.
Other winners included Nick Reed in the Oval Xtreme, Maranda Janes in the Ford Powderpuff, Jamie Bierman in the Ford Oval odd feature and Byron Johns in the Ford Oval even feature.
This coming Saturday night will be Fan Appreciation Night at Sportsdrome.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday's results
XTREME 8
Heat winners: Tim Slucher, Steve Moneypenny
25-lap feature: 1. Darrin Greenwell, 2. Cory Harmon, 3. Mike Berry, 4. Jon Embry, 5. Steve Moneypenny, 6. John Groulx, 7. Todd Whitfield, 8. Tim Slucher, 9. Tyler Fraze.
OVAL XTREME
Heat winner: Matt Johnson
25-lap feature: 1. Nick Reed, 2. Marcus Elliott, 3. Anthony Richie, 4. Jamie Bierman, 5. Matt Johnson, 6. Justin Key.
FORD POWDERPUFF
Heat winners: Katie Shelton, Maranda Jane
20-lap feature: 1. Maranda Jane, 2. Miranda Basham, 3. Leslie Blanchard, 4. Tiffany Shelton, 5. Katie Shelton, 6. Ashley Brooke, 7. Christina Jessie, 8. Brandi Tungett, 9. Jamie Suell.
FORD OVAL
Heat winner: Bill Perry, Charlie Hamilton, Jacob Robertson, Bradly Winters, Jamie Bierman
25-lap odd feature: 1. Jamie Bierman, 2. Charlie Hamilton, 3. Jacob Robertson, 4. Scott Shelton, 5. Perry Whitsett, 6. Leonard Blanchard, 7. Paul Taylor, 8. Zach Minton, 9. Joel Smith, 10. John Collins, 11. Royce Harmon, 12. Landon Elder, 13. Dave Kruer, 14. Mike Davis, 15. Cody Holbert, 16. Anthony Hicks, 17. Trey Whitsett, 18. Jerry Curry.
25-lap even feature: 1. Byron Johns, 2. Paul Hartlage, 3. Marcus Elliott, 4. Daniel Durrett, 5. Bradly Winters, 6. Bill Perry, 7. Carl Harding, 8. Jeremy Porter, 9. Robbie Greenwell, 10. Coby Shelton, 11. Michael Wayne, 12. Theo Shelton, 13. Andy Perryman, 14. Jesse Suell, 15. Derek Smith, 16. Adam Grimsley, 17. Mark Elliott.
FORD F8
Heat winners: Hicks, Bradly Winters, Joel Smith
25-lap feature: 1. Robbie Greenwell, 2. Jacob Robertson, 3. Marcus Elliott, 4. Paul Hartlage, 5. Ricky Puckett, 6. Zach Minton, 7. Bradly Winters, 8. Derek Smith, 9. Joel Smith, 10. Andy Perryman, 11. Tyler Fraze, 12. Drew Ottman, 13. Dave Kruer, 14. Royce Harmon, 15. Austin Cochran.
