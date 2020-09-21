DarrinRobbieGreenwell.jpeg

 Photo courtesy Harold Adams

JEFFERSONVILLE — Saturday night was a big one for the Greenwells at Sportsdrome Speedway. 

Father and son Darrin and Robbie Greenwell won feature races at the track. Darrin Greenwell won the Xtreme Figure 8 25-lap feature while Robbie Greenwell won the Ford Figure 8 25-lap feature. 

Other winners included Nick Reed in the Oval Xtreme, Maranda Janes in the Ford Powderpuff, Jamie Bierman in the Ford Oval odd feature and Byron Johns in the Ford Oval even feature. 

This coming Saturday night will be Fan Appreciation Night at Sportsdrome. 

SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY

Saturday's results 

XTREME 8

     Heat winners: Tim Slucher, Steve Moneypenny

     25-lap feature: 1. Darrin Greenwell, 2. Cory Harmon, 3. Mike Berry, 4. Jon Embry, 5. Steve Moneypenny, 6. John Groulx, 7. Todd Whitfield, 8. Tim Slucher, 9. Tyler Fraze.

OVAL XTREME

     Heat winner: Matt Johnson

    25-lap feature: 1. Nick Reed, 2. Marcus Elliott, 3. Anthony Richie, 4. Jamie Bierman, 5. Matt Johnson, 6. Justin Key.

FORD POWDERPUFF

    Heat winners: Katie Shelton, Maranda Jane

    20-lap feature: 1. Maranda Jane, 2. Miranda Basham, 3. Leslie Blanchard, 4. Tiffany Shelton, 5. Katie Shelton, 6. Ashley Brooke, 7. Christina Jessie, 8. Brandi Tungett, 9. Jamie Suell.

FORD OVAL 

     Heat winner: Bill Perry, Charlie Hamilton, Jacob Robertson, Bradly Winters, Jamie Bierman

     25-lap odd feature: 1. Jamie Bierman, 2. Charlie Hamilton, 3. Jacob Robertson, 4. Scott Shelton, 5. Perry Whitsett, 6. Leonard Blanchard, 7. Paul Taylor, 8. Zach Minton, 9. Joel Smith, 10. John Collins, 11. Royce Harmon, 12. Landon Elder, 13. Dave Kruer, 14. Mike Davis, 15. Cody Holbert, 16. Anthony Hicks, 17. Trey Whitsett, 18. Jerry Curry.

     25-lap even feature: 1. Byron Johns, 2. Paul Hartlage, 3. Marcus Elliott, 4. Daniel Durrett, 5. Bradly Winters, 6. Bill Perry, 7. Carl Harding, 8. Jeremy Porter, 9. Robbie Greenwell, 10. Coby Shelton, 11. Michael Wayne, 12. Theo Shelton, 13. Andy Perryman, 14. Jesse Suell, 15. Derek Smith, 16. Adam Grimsley, 17. Mark Elliott.

FORD F8

     Heat winners: Hicks, Bradly Winters, Joel Smith

     25-lap feature: 1. Robbie Greenwell, 2. Jacob Robertson, 3. Marcus Elliott, 4. Paul Hartlage, 5. Ricky Puckett, 6. Zach Minton, 7. Bradly Winters, 8. Derek Smith, 9. Joel Smith, 10. Andy Perryman, 11. Tyler Fraze, 12. Drew Ottman, 13. Dave Kruer, 14. Royce Harmon, 15. Austin Cochran.

