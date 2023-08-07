JEFFERSONVILLE — The second annual Figure 8 Xtravaganza was billed as a "must-see event" Saturday night at Sportsdrome Speedway. And it was.
Fourteen of the fastest Outlaw Figure 8 cars raced for 75 laps around the track. Jeffrey Shackleford, the fastest-qualifier, led the way in the early laps until his transmission broke. Cory Harmon then took over. He went on to take the checkered flag, holding off the Tunnys (Austin, Ben, Jesse and Mark), who ran second thorough fifth.
In the Modified Figure 8 division it was Dale Shelton holding off Matt Johnson in the 50-lap feature. Jeremy Mitchell was third while Shelton's teammate Gerry Isgrigg was fourth.
The Affordable Ford 8 division had several leaders, caused by different racing incidents. Paul Hartlage was off to a fast start, but with 30 cars it only took only one lap for Figure 8 action to occur as several cars met their demise at the X. Hartlage’s rear tire was destroyed and Jeff Whobrey lost an upper-control arm on his Ford. Charging Jacob Robertson took the lead and rolled to victory. He was followed by Joel Smith and Alex Bube.
There were also three 25-lap Ford Oval features. In the A feature, Troy Moore led until Lap 19, when a yellow flag came out. Ricky Puckett took a lead he wouldn't lose. Marcus Elliott was second and Jeremey Porter third. In the B feature, Paul Taylor took the lead on Lap 19 on the way to victory. John Wilkerson Jr. took the checkered flag in the Ford C feature.
Action is scheduled to the Sportsdrome this Saturday night with the Modified Figure 8, Sportsman, Ford Oval and Ford Figure 8 divisions all slated to be in action. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with racing getting underway at 7 p.m.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday's results
FIGURE 8 XTRAVAGANZA
OUTLAW F8
Fastest qualifier: Jeffrey Shackleford 19.230 seconds.
75-lap feature: 1. Cory Harmon, 2. Austin Tunny, 3. Ben Tunny, 4. Jesse Tunny, 5. Mark Tunny, 6. Steve Durham, 7. Doodle Farris, 8. Ricky Puckett, 9. Jason Zehnder, 10. Robbie Greenwell, 11. Eric Hodgkins, 12. Jeffrey Shackelford, 13. Steve Moneypenny, 14. Artie Ware.
MODIFIED F8
Fastest qualifier: Matt Johnson 21.305.
50-lap feature: 1. Dale Shelton, 2. Matt Johnson, 3. Jeremy Mitchell, 4. Gerry Isgrigg, 5. Marcus Elliott, 6. Ricky Puckett, 7. Robbie Greenwell, 8. Gerald Poe, 9. Mike Berry, 10. Robert Durham, 11. Justin Groulx, 12. Steve Moneypenny, 13. Sam Padilla, 14. Blake Durham.
FORD F8
Fastest qualifier: Marcus Elliott 23.091.
50-lap feature: 1. Jacob Robertson, 2. Joel Smith, 3. Alex Bube, 4. Derek Smith, 5. Marcus Elliott, 6. Daniel Lister, Travis Wohner; 7. Paul Hartlage, 8. Nick Cook, 9. Zach Minton, 10. Robert Durham, 11. Allen Douglas, 12. Travis Wohner, 13. Donald Coffey, 14. Brian Whelan, 15. Jerry Embry, 16. Elliott McKinney, 17. David Hollenbach, 18. Robert Lord, 19. Dalton Nevil, 20. Joe Allen, 21. Carter Cook, 22. Russell Nolan, 23. Jeff Whobrey, 24. Tony Crain, 25. Ricky Puckett, 26. Jeff Crum, 27. Junior Hollon, 28. Ricky Nolan, 29. David Mattingly.
FORD OVAL
25-lap A feature: 1. Ricky Puckett, 2. Marcus Elliott, 3. Jeremy Porter, 4. Derek Smith, 5. Jacob Robertson, 6. Joshua Spence, 7. Mike Bailey, 8. Joshua Cress, 9. Carter Cook, 10. Peyton Whitsett, 11. Mike Kestler, 12. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 13. Adam Grimsley, 14. Maranda Jane, 15. David Ross, 16. Billy Hines, 17. Jeff Whobrey, 18. Dakota Sohl, 19. Coby Shelton, 20. Troy Moore, 21. Brian Whelan, 22. Austin Scott, 23. Jeff Crum, 24. Travis Wolner.
25-lap B feature: 1. Paul Taylor, 2. Andy Perryman, 3. Ronnie Sadler, 4. Rylan Chism, 5. Bryan Meek, 6. Zach Nolan, 7. Zach Cecil, 8. Brandon Bailey, 9. Michael Wayne, 10. Jordan Vaughn, 11. Jody Stewart, 12. Dalton Nevil, 13. Kevin Vaughn, 14. Jerry Embry, 15. Tony Crain, 16. Joe Allen, 17. Cody Street, 18. Allen Douglas, 19. Donald Coffey, 20. Joe Clapp, 21. Zach Minton.
25-lap C feature: 1. John Wilkerson Jr., 2. David Mattingly, 3. Brandon Hollon, 4. Wayne Edwards, 5. Ricky Nolan, 6. Travis Vaughn, 7. Kevin Cox, 8. Harlee Thurman, 9. David Hollenbach, 10. Amanda Collins, 11. Dalton Hollenbach, 12. James Foster, 13. Blake Durham, 14. Michael Thomas, 15. Austin Cook, 16. David Wilkerson, 17. Junior Hollon.
