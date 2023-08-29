JEFFERSONVILLE — The main event at Sportsdrome Speedway this past Saturday night was the Big Tom Deeley Memorial 67-lap race in the Sportsman division. Deeley was a big race fan and owner of the Moby Dick restaurant in Fern Creek, Ky. that was opened in 1967.
Joe Bierman had the lead in the early part of the race, but by Lap 20 Royce Harmon had moved into the lead. He would stay there until the end. Marcus Elliott was second while Austin Williams, who was the fastest qualifier, took third.
The Modified Figure 8 feature got off to an unfortunate start with a four-car pileup on Lap 1. Everyone seemed to recover until mayhem struck again on Lap 16 when a wreck knocked out early leader Dale Shelton, as well as Blake Durham and Jacob Robertson. Eventually Matt Johnson outdueled Robbie Greenwell for the checkered flag while Gerry Isgrigg took third.
In the Ford Oval division A feature, Brian Whelan was a first-time winner. Alex Bube raced to victory in the B feature.
In the Ford Figure 8 division, Derek Smith picked up his third straight victory. Andy Perryman led at the halfway point of the race before the three-car posse of Smith, Robertson and Marcus Elliott caught, and passed, him. They went on to finish 1-2-3 in the race.
This Saturday will be the 35th annual Figure 8 Madness Night at the track.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday's results
TOM DEELEY MEMORIAL NIGHT
SPORTSMAN
Fastest qualifier: Austin Williams 15.802 seconds.
67-lap Tom Deeley Memorial feature: 1. Royce Harmon, 2. Marcus Elliott, 3. Austin Williams, 4. Collin Worrall, 5. David Ross, 6. Tommy Hardison, 7. Justin Key, 8. Justin Davis, 9. Joe Bierman, 10. Chad Deeley.
MODIFIED F8
Heat winners: Steve Moneypenny, Mike Berry.
25-lap feature: 1. Matt Johnson, 2. Robbie Greenwell, 3. Gerry Isgrigg, 4. Mike Berry, 5. Gerald Poe, 6. Steve Moneypenny, 7. Jeremy Mitchell, 8. Dean Riley, 9. Jacob Robertson, 10. Dale Shelton, 11. Ricky Puckett, 12. Blake Durham. DNS Tim Slucher.
FORD OVAL
Heat winners: Adam Grimsley, Zach Cecil, Rylan Chism, Andy Perryman, Mark Elliott.
25-lap A feature: 1. Brian Whelan, 2. Zach Cecil, 3. Dakota Sohl, 4. Adam Grimsley, 5. Carter Cook, 6. Billy Hines, 7. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 8. Mike Kestler, 9. Derek Smith, 10. Marcus Elliott, 11. Jacob Robertson, 12. Mike Bailey, 13. David Ross, 14. Jeremy Porter, 15. Troy Moore, 16. Joshua Cress, 17. Maranda Jane, 18. Michael Wayne, 19. Kaden Cook, 20. Carl Harding, 21. Dalton Hollenbach, 22. Ricky Puckett, 23. Paul Taylor.
25-lap B feature: 1. Alex Bube, 2. Andy Perryman, 3. Austin Cook, 4. Ronnie Sadler, 5. Rylan Chism, 6. Gary Edwards, 7. David Mattingly, 8. Jerry Embry, 9. Teresa Schott, 10. Donald Coffey, 11. Kevin Vaughn, 12. Steve Meek, 13. Cody Street, 14. Tony Crain, 15. Harlee Thurman, 16. Mark Elliott, 17. Larry Toops, 18. John Wilkerson Jr, 19. Troy Courtney, 20. Ronnie Wilkerson.
FORD F8
Heat winner: Brian Whelan.
25-lap feature: 1. Derek Smith, 2. Jacob Robertson, 3. Marcus Elliott, 4. Andy Perryman, 5. Alex Bube, 6. Brian Whelan, 7. Jerry Embry, 8. Butch Winters, 9. Donald Coffey, 10. Robert Lord, 11. Billy Hines, 12. Tony Crain.
