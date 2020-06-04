INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Motor Speedway will host the IndyCar-NASCAR doubleheader on the July 4 weekend without fans.
Track officials had been optimistic IMS could be the first major sporting venue to have fans back in the stands this summer. Instead, the stands will be empty much like the rest of the tracks since major racing resumed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
IMS officials announced the decision Thursday after consulting with local and state officials.
“While we certainly worked diligently to run our events with spectators, we reached a point where we needed to make a final decision because the race weekend is less than a month away,” said Mark Miles, who oversees the IndyCar Series as president of Penske Entertainment Corp. “Today it’s not possible to be confident that Indianapolis will be at Stage 5 of the state’s reopening plan by the Fourth of July weekend.”
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a five-stage plan last month to reopen the state with the final phase tentatively scheduled to include a return to sporting venues on July 4 — the very day an IndyCar-NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader is scheduled to run at the sprawling track. Marion County, home to Indianapolis — the state’s largest city — only recently entered the third stage.
IMS draws upward of 275,000 people for the Indy 500, the world’s largest single-day sporting event that this year was postponed three months to Aug. 23. In recent years, Brickyard weekend attendance for the NASCAR visit has waned.
Last year’s estimated crowd of 60,000 was an improvement over 2018. But with approximately 235,000 permanent seats at the speedway, there could be plenty of space for fans to be socially distanced should the restrictions loosen.
NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 is still set for its original date of July 5 on the historic 2.5-mile oval. NASCAR resumed its season May 17 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. IndyCar is set to open the season Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR REVISES SCHEDULE
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NASCAR’s All-Star Race will be a midweek event on July 15 at Charlotte Motor Speedway as part of a new revision to the schedule that runs through through the first weekend of August.
NASCAR already has rescheduled races through June 21 and the update released Thursday begins the next weekend at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania. The track will host ARCA, the Truck Series, two Cup Series races on consecutive days, June 27-28, and the Xfinity Series.
NASCAR will then move to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a July 4 weekend event combined with the IndyCar Series.
Then it is on to Kentucky Speedway, the All-Star Race and then Texas Motor Speedway.
New Hampshire will host the Cup Series on Aug. 2 in the final event announced in this latest revised schedule. NASCAR canceled eight points races in the Cup Series and the All-Star Race during a 10-week shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic.
NASCAR has so far run nine national series events — five in the Cup Series — since it resumed May 17 without spectators.
NASCAR made no mention if spectators will be allowed at any of the events — Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kentucky and Kansas all said Thursday their events would not have fans — and its leadership has not been available for public comment since May 17.
Thursday’s announced schedule revisions: Friday, June 26 at Pocono: ARCA; Saturday, June 27 at Pocono: Trucks; Saturday, June 27 at Pocono: Cup; Sunday, June 28 at Pocono: Xfinity; Sunday, June 28 at Pocono: Cup; Saturday, July 4 at Indianapolis: Xfinity; Sunday, July 5 at Indianapolis: Cup; Thursday, July 9 at Kentucky: Xfinity; Friday, July 10 at Kentucky: Xfinity; Saturday, July 11 at Kentucky: Trucks; Sunday, July 12 at Kentucky: Cup; Wednesday, July 15 at Charlotte Oval: ARCAl; Wednesday, July 15 at Charlotte: Cup (All-Star Open); Wednesday, July 15 at Charlotte: Cup (All-Star Race); Saturday, July 18 at Texas: Xfinity; Saturday, July 18 at Texas: Trucks; Sunday, July 19 at Texas: Cup; Thursday, July 23 at Kansas: Cup; Friday, July 24 at Kansas: Trucks; Friday, July 24 at Kansas: ARCA; Saturday, July 25 at Kansas: Trucks; Saturday, July 25 at Kansas: Xfinity; Sunday, Aug. 2 at New Hampshire: Cup.
INDYCAR READY TO RACE
The stars of IndyCar were in Florida preparing to start their season when the coronavirus pandemic slammed the brakes on those plans 48 hours before the green flag.
Almost three months later, the series is finally set to go racing.
The 2020 season will open Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway in NBC’s first primetime IndyCar race. The series follows NASCAR, which heads into this weekend having already completed nine events. Both have had to draw up safety plans. Both are racing without fans for now.
IndyCar teams based in Indianapolis will head to the airport before sunrise Saturday to begin health screenings required to board chartered flights scheduled to leave for Texas before 6 a.m. Everyone will be screened again before they enter the track and face masks will be required.
Drivers and teams outside of Indy will arrive Friday but also be subject to the same screenings. Team rosters are limited to 20 competitors and the garages will be divided — Chevrolet teams in one, Honda teams in the other.
It will be radically different from the last time everyone was together last March in St. Petersburg, Florida, soaking up the sun and enjoying the party atmosphere of the traditional season opener. An already lengthy offseason has now been stretched to more than eight months and the first event at Texas’ high-speed oval will also give drivers their first test of a new windshield designed to protect the cockpit.
“I think everybody is nervous. If you’re not nervous, I’d be concerned about the head that you have on your shoulders,” said Graham Rahal. “You’re going to probably one of the most intense tracks of the year and you’re going there without testing, you’re going there without much practice, you’re going there without knowing what these tires may bring for us this weekend. You’re going there without knowing what exactly the aeroscreen is going to do to us on a track like that.”
Unlike NASCAR, which has scrapped practice and qualifying for its rescheduled events, IndyCar will do both at Texas in the afternoon before the race that night. The field consists of 24 drivers, including three rookies making their IndyCar debut, for the 200-lap race on the high-banked, 1.5-mile oval.
IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway are in their first year of new ownership under Roger Penske, who has worked with teams to get them guaranteed bonus money installment payments while business was closed. IndyCar now has a revised 14-race schedule. It includes three stops at Indianapolis, two on the road course and the rescheduled Indy 500 on Aug. 23.
“We’ve not heard a huge amount of issues yet,” IndyCar President Jay Frye said. “We’re very conscious that the economics of the teams matter. It’s exciting that we’re on NBC on Saturday night, and we’re going to do everything we can to provide as many benefits as we can to make sure our partners are covered.
“We’ve not heard a lot of any huge stress on the teams from their partners, and one of the things we’ve talked to them about is what is the sweet spot for number of races?” Frye said. “How can we make sure that we’re accommodating as many of them as we can? We feel good about the 14 that we have.”
