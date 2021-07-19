JEFFERSONVILLE — After missing the previous two Saturday nights, due to the Fourth of July and rain, racing was back in full force Saturday night at Sportsdrome Speedway.
Last Saturday night’s washed out feature, the 33rd annual Bud Light Mania Twin 45s for the Modified Figure 8 division, was one of the highlighted events on Saturday’s card. Jeremy Mitchell collected a car-full of trophies by winning both segments en route to the overall championship in the event. Andy Perryman, Jeff Roberts, Mike Berry and Tim Slucher rounded out the overall top five.
The first Ford event of the night was the popular Powderpuff, which was won by Miranda Basham, who has also captured races at Salem Speedway and Thunder Valley Raceway this year.
In the Race 8 FWD Pro Oval feature, fastest qualifier Brandon Dalton took the checkered flag, followed by Jamie Bierman Harbin.
Harbin later followed her teammate, Basham, into Victory Circle by winning the first Ford Oval 30-lap A feature. Jacob Robertson won the second 30-lap feature.
The Sportsman Division saw Nick Reed take the checkered flag.
The last race of the night was the Ford Figure 8 40-lap feature, which featured a $100 bonus added by driver Butch Winters. Paul Hartlage won the race, while Robertson was second.
Action continues at Sportsdrome this Saturday night, which is titled “Night of Destruction” and will feature an added School Bus Figure 8 race.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY Saturday’s results MODIFIED 8
Fastest qualifier: Jeremy Mitchell 21.543 seconds.
1st 45-lap feature: 1. Jeremy Mitchell, 2. Ricky Puckett, 3. Mike Berry, 4. Andy Perryman, 5. Tim Slucher, 6. Jeff Roberts, 7. Justin Groulx, 8. Craig Wilder, 9. Ray Logsdon, 10. Steve Moneypenny, 11. Daniel Glover.
2nd 45-lap feature: 1. Mitchell, 2. Roberts, 3. Perryman, 4. Slucher, 5. Groulx, 6. Berry, 7. Wilder, 8. Logsdon, 9. Puckett.
Overall finish: 1. Mitchell, 2. Perryman, 3. Roberts, 4. Berry, 5. Slucher, 6. Puckett, 7. Groulx, 8. Wilder, 9. Logsdon, 10. Moneypenny, 11. Glover.
RACE8 PRO FWD OVAL
Fastest qualifier: Brandon Dalton 15.859.
30-lap feature: 1. Brandon Dalton, 2. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 3. Nick Cooper, 4. Alex Bube, 5. Shane Holland, 6. Brandon Winters, 7. Zach Minton, 8. Mitch Kruer, 9. Andrew Burlison, 10. Austin Scott, 11. LJ Crain, 12. John Clevenger, 13. Mike Jamison, 14. Peyton Whitsett, 15. Sean Smith, 16. Dean Riley, 17. Ronnie Sadler, 18. Tyler Shelton.
SPORTSMAN
30-lap feature: 1. Nick Reed, 2. Austin Williams, 3. Perry Whitsett, 4. Matt Johnson, 5. Jamie Bierman, 6. Justin Key, 7. Jeff Bissinger, 8. Brandon Bailey, 9. David Ross, 10. Cory Richie, 11. Mike Bailey, 12. Chad Deeley.
FORD POWDERPUFF
30-lap feature: 1. Miranda Basham, 2. Ashley Brooke, 3. Maranda Jane, 4. Katie Shelton, 5. Tiffany Shelton, 6. Amanda Miller, 7. Katie Randall, 8. Kaetlin Hammers, 9. Marisa Stevenson, 10. 228, 11. Kaitlea Smith, 12. Cassie Nuckles.
FORD OVAL
30-lap A feature #1: 1. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 2. Derek Smith, 3. David Ross, 4. Paul Hartlage, 5. Daniel Durrett, 6. Billy Hines, 7. AJ Seay, 8. Troy Moore, 9. Coby Shelton, 10. Chuckie Balmer, 11. Ken Tungett, 12. Frank Stevenson, 13. Garrett Roby, 14. Jeffery Johnson, 15. Dakota Sohl, 16. Hunter Taylor, 17. Kenny St Clair, 18. Michael Wayne, 19. Richard Witkowski, 20. Jake Wells, 21. Landon Elder.
30-lap A feature #2: 1. Jacob Robertson, 2. Mark Elliott, 3. Nathan Green, 4. Dennis Lynn, 5. Collin Worrall, 6. Scott Shelton, 7. Russell Nolan, 8. Zachary Cecil, 9. Adam Grimsley, 10. Paul Taylor, 11. John Lister, 12. Joshua Cress, 13. Arthur Baker, 14. Michael Davis Jr, 15. Jeff Crum, 16. Carl Harding, 17. Craig Wilder, 18. Joe Wilhoite, 19. Kaden Nuckles, 20. Perry Whitsett.
FORD F8
40-lap feature: 1. Paul Hartlage, 2. Jacob Robertson, 3. Ricky Puckett, 4. Derek Smith, 5. Butch Winters, 6. Brandon Winters, 7. Donald Coffey, 8. Kenny St Clair, 9. Arthur Baker, 10. Chuckie Balmer, 11. Nathan Greene, 12. Jeff Crum.
