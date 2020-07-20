Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms may develop after midnight. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.