JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeremy Mitchell and Ricky Puckett dueled Saturday night at Sportsdrome Speedway.
The two went back and forth in the Xtreme 8 Bud Light Mania Twin 45 races.
Mitchell, the fastest qualifier, beat Puckett in the first 45-lap race. Puckett, however, countered and took the checkered flag in the second 45-lap race over Mitchell. Mitchell was the overall winner by points, though, while Puckett took second. Mike Berry, who finished fourth in both races, was third overall while Darrin Greenwell, who was sixth and third respectively in the two races, finished fourth overall and Steve Moneypenny, fifth in both races, was fifth overall.
Also Saturday night, Nick Cooper took the checkered flag in the 28-lap Race8 Pro Fwd while Austin Baum was the fastest qualifier, and the winner, of the Pro Fwd Oval.
In the Ford Oval races, Jesse Suell won the 30-lap A Feature No. 1 while Perry Whitsett took the checkered flag in the 30-lap A Feature No. 2.
In the Ford Figure 8, Robbie Greenwell crossed the finish line first in his orange No. 40 ahead of Marcus Elliott and Daniel Lister.
The final race of the night, the Ford Powder Puff, was a last-lap dash. In the end, Maranda Jane held off a fast-gaining Miranda Basham at the finish line.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
XTREME 8 BUD LIGHT MANIA TWIN 45S
Fastest qualifier: Jeremy Mitchell 21.431
Overall finish: 1. Mitchell, 2. Ricky Puckett, 3. Mike Berry, 4. Darrin Greenwell, 5. Steve Moneypenny, 6. John Groulx, 7. Doug Wicker, 8. Tom Johnson, 9. Todd Whitfield, 10. Jake Wells.
1st 45-lap race: 1. Mitchell, 2. Puckett, 3. Wicker, 4. Berry, 5. Moneypenny, 6. Greenwell, 7. Groulx, 8. Johnson, 9. Whitfield, 10. Wells.
2nd 45-lap race: 1. Puckett, 2. Mitchell, 3. Greenwell, 4. Berry, 5. Moneypenny, 6. Groulx, 7. Johnson, 8. Josh Logsdon, 9. Whitfield, 10. Wells.
RACE8 PRO FWD8
Heats (from July 11th): Ty Scott, Ryan Seay
28-lap feature: 1. Nick Cooper, 2. John Franzell, 3. Alex Bube, 4. Brandon Dalton, 5. Tom Johnson, 6. Billy Hines, 7. Dean Riley, 8. Morgan Jeffries, 9. Donald Coffey, 10. Brian Isgrigg.
PRO FWD OVAL
Fastest qualifier: Austin Baum 15.944
Jurek's LawnCare 40: 1. Baum, 2. Brandon Dalton, 3. Nick Cooper, 4. Jamie Bierman, 5. Zach Curtis, 6. John Franzell, 7. CJ Higgins, 8. Alex Bube, 9. Carter Cook, 10. David Gilliland.
FORD OVAL
30-lap A Feature No. 1: 1. Jesse Suell, 2. James Blanchard, 3. Joel Smith, 4. Paul Taylor, 5. Daniel Durrett, 6. Carl Harding, 7. Paul Hartlage, 8. Ron Phillips, 9. Robbie Greenwell, 10. Leonard Blanchard.
30-lap A Feature No. 2: 1. Perry Whitsett, 2. Adam Grimsley, 3. Zach Minton, 4. Marcus Elliott, 5. Brandon Winters, 6. Derek Smith, 7. Denny Wilder, 8. John Lister, 9. Jason Adams, 10. Ken Tungett.
FORD F8
30-lap feature: 1. Robbie Greenwell, 2. Marcus Elliott, 3. Daniel Lister, 4. Paul Hartlage, 5. Andy Perryman, 6. Ricky Puckett, 7. Jacob Robertson, 8. Joel Smith, 9. Derek Smith, 10. Justin Groulx.
FORD POWDER PUFF
30-lap feature: 1. Maranda Jane, 2. Miranda Basham, 3. Christina Jessie, 4. Leslie Blanchard, 5. Katie Shelton, 6. Kaci Franklin, 7. Krista Tungett, 8. Tiffany Shelton, 9. Brandi Tungett, 10. Kyla Hall.
