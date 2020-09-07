JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeremy Mitchell outdueled Mike Berry and Cory Harmon to win Saturday night's Xtreme 8 100-lap feature at Sportsdrome Speedway.
Mitchell's victory in the 10-car field was one of the highlights of Figure 8 Madness.
In the 20-lap PowderPuff feature, Miranda Basham beat out Leslie Blanchard while Holly Heil, one of the fastest qualifiers, finished third.
In the Young Guns FWD, Peyton Whitsett edged out Kaden Cook on the last lap.
In the Ford Oval, Jeremy Porter held off Mark Elliott to win the 25-lap odd feature while John Collins took the checkered flag in the 25-lap even feature. Then, Landon Elder won the added 15-lap B feature.
In the last race of the night, Derek Smith held off hard-charging Butch Winters to win the Ford F8.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday's results
FIGURE 8 MADNESS
FORD POWDERPUFF
Heat winners: Holly Heil, Katie Shelton
20-lap feature: 1. Miranda Basham, 2. Leslie Blanchard, 3. Holly Heil, 4. Christina Jessie, 5. Maranda Jane, 6. Brandi Tungett, 7. Krista Tungett, 8. Tiffany Shelton, 9. Kyla Hall, 10. Katie Shelton, 11. Caryn Workman, 12. Ashley Brooke, 13. Amanda Miller.
YOUNG GUNS FWD
Heat winners: Bradley Watkins, Carter Cook
20-lap feature: 1. Peyton Whitsett, 2. Kaden Cook, 3. Carter Cook, 4. Briant Winburn, 5. Calie Whitsett, 6. Caden Cadle, 7. Bradley Watkins
FORD OVAL
Heat winners: Joshua Spence, Jeremy Porter, John Collins, Craig Wilder, Jamie Bierman, Robbie Greenwell
25-lap odd feature: 1. Jeremy Porter, 2. Mark Elliott, 3. Jamie Bierman, 4. Carl Harding, 5. Craig Wilder, 6. Jordon Riddick, 7. Anthony Hicks, 8. Eric Lewis, 9. Jesse Suell, 10. Robbie Greenwell, 11. Tim Potts, 12. Marcus Elliott, 13. Aaron Schott, 14. Brandon Cranmer, 15. Bradly Winters, 16. Troy Moore, 17. Tyler Fraze, 18. Steven Dowell, 19. Charlie Hamilton, 20. Zach Minton, 21. Justin Groulx.
25-lap even feature: 1. John Collins, 2. Brandon Cranmer, 3. Derek Smith, 4. Joel Smith, 5. Perry Whitsett, 6. Adam Grimsley, 7. Andy Perryman, 8. Daniel Durrett, 9. Jacob Robertson, 10. Justin Fiedler, 11. Paul Hartlage, 12. Leonard Blanchard, 13. Paul Taylor, 14. Byron Johns, 15. Coby Shelton, 16. Jake Wells, 17. AJ Seay, 18. Cody Holbert, 19. Ken Tungett, 20. Denny Wilder.
15-lap B feature: 1. Landon Elder, 2. Travis Wohner, 3. Joshua Spence, 4. Andrew Gibson, 5. Michael Wayne, 6. 21, 7. James Wayne, 8. Tim Donahoo.
XTREME 8
100-lap madness feature: 1. Jeremy Mitchell, 2. Mike Berry, 3. Cory Harmon, 4. Daniel Glover, 5. Tim Slucher, 6. John Groulx, 7. Todd Whitfield, 8. Darrin Greenwell, 9. Steve Moneypenny, 10. Jake Wells
FORD F8
Heat winners: Justin Fiedler, Zach Minton, Derek Smith
25-lap feature: 1. Derek Smith, 2. Butch Winters, 3. Robbie Greenwell, 4. Justin Fiedler, 5. Joel Smith, 6. Paul Hartlage, 7. Marcus Elliott, 8. Andy Perryman, 9. Jacob Robertson, 10. Bradly Winters, 11. Jake Wells, 12. Andrew Gibson, 13. Ken Tungett, 14. Tyler Fraze, 15. Byron Johns, 16. Chris Workman, 17. Justin Groulx, 18. Carl Harding, 19. Anthony Hicks.
YOUTH CHAMP B KARTS
Heat winners: Destiny Harris, Landyn Huffman
Feature winner: Kylie Raggard
Heat winner: Jordan Clark
Feature winner: Jamie Bierman
