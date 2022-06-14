JEFFERSONVILLE — The Kentuckiana Tank Wash Triple 25’s Modified Figure 8 races were the featured ones at Sportsdrome Speedway on Saturday night.
The evening featured three 25-lap races staggered throughout the night. The driver with the most points was the overall winner with each race having different lineups and one race going around the track in a different direction.
The first race was straight up per qualifying time and the second was a direct inverse of qualifying time, making the slowest car in the front. The third race was an inverse of the second race finish.
In the first race Matt Johnson and Dale Shelton battled for first before Johnson took the checkered flag. Shelton won the second session while the final race — which featured the inverse finish — was dominated by Buddy Vertrees. Shelton was the overall point champion while Johnson and Robbie Greenwell were second and third, respectively.
Once again the Ford Crown Vics had the high-car count with 53. The five heat-race winners were Carter Cook, Kenny St Clair, Troy Moore, Jack Yeager and Zachary Cecil. The feature winners were Travis Wohner, Peyton Whitsell and Kenny St Clair. In the Crown Vic Figure 8 heat races, Ronnie Basham and Paul Hartlage were the winners.
The 25-lap Figure 8 feature was won by Basham with Derek Smith second and Jacob Robertson third. In the Race8 FWD Oval, Tyler Shelton was the dash winner. The 25-lap oval feature was a battle. Shelton led most of the way with a swarm of cars behind him, including Lavin Crain and Jamie Harbin.
In the Race8 FWD Figure 8 it was Nick Cooper making a return to the winner’s circle, after battling with Zach Minton. Bubby Gedling was second while Minton took third.
This Saturday night’s racing card will include the Modified 8’s, Sportsmans, Young Guns and all Crown Vic Ford divisions, including the Powder Puff.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY Saturday’s results MODIFIED F8
Fastest qualifier: Matt Johnson 21.223 seconds.
Triple 25s
Overall finish: 1. Dale Shelton, 2. Matt Johnson, 3. Robbie Greenwell, 4. Mike Berry, 5. Buddy Vertrees, 6. Steve Moneypenny, 7. Gerald Poe, 8. Justin Groulx, 9. Daniel Glover, 10. Tim Slucher, 11. Tyler Fraze, 12. Brandon Bailey.
1st 25-lapper: 1. Johnson, 2. Shelton, 3. Berry, 4. Vertrees, 5. Greenwell, 6. Groulx, 7. Bailey, 8. Moneypenny, 9. Fraze, 10. Slucher, 11. Poe, 12. Glover.
2nd 25-lapper: 1. Shelton, 2. Poe, 3. Greenwell, 4. Moneypenny, 5. Johnson, 6. Slucher, 7. Glover, 8. Berry, 9. Groulx, 10. Fraze, 11. Bailey, 12. Vertrees.
3rd 25-lapper: 1. Vertrees, 2. Berry, 3. Greenwell, 4. Johnson, 5. Shelton, 6. Glover, 7. Moneypenny, 8. Fraze, 9. Groulx, 10. Slucher, 11. Poe, 12. Bailey.
RACE8 FWD OVAL
Dash winner: Tyler Shelton
25-lap feature: 1. T. Shelton, 2. LJ Crain, 3. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 4. Nick Cooper, 5. Austin Scott, 6. Buzzy Jurek, 7. Zach Minton, 8. Bubby Gedling, 9. John Franzell, 10. Brian Isgrigg, 11. Kaden Cook, 12. Ricky Horton, 13. Calie Whitsett, 14. Dean Riley, 15. Ronnie Sadler.
RACE8 FWD8
25-lap feature: 1. Nick Cooper, 2. Bubby Gedling, 3. Zach Minton, 4. John Franzell, 5. Tyler Shelton, 6. Dean Riley, 7. Buzzy Jurek, 8. Austin Scott.
FORD F8
Heat winners: Ronnie Basham, Paul Hartlage
25-lap feature: 1. Basham III, 2. Derek Smith, 3. Jacob Robertson, 4. Joel Smith, 5. Ricky Puckett, 6. Jeff Whobrey, 7. Hartlage, 8. Robert Durham, 9. Dustin Wilkinson, 10. Kenny St Clair Jr, 11. Travis Wohner, 12. James Foster, 13. Craig Wilder, 14. Jeff Roberts, 15. Donald Coffey.
FORD OVAL
Heat winners: Carter Cook, Kenny St Clair Sr, Troy Moore, Jack Yeager, Zachary Cecil.
25-lap A feature #1: 1. Travis Wohner, 2. Paul Hartlage, 3. J Jeff Roberts, 4. Troy Moore, 5. Jeff Whobrey, 6. Billy Hines, 7. Coby Shelton, 8. Craig Wilder, 9. Zachary Cecil, 10. Joshua Cress, 11. David Ross, 12. Rylan Chism, 13. Arthur Baker, 14. Kevin Vaughn, 15. Donald Coffey, 16. Brandon Hollon, 17. Jayson Tucker, 18. Mark Elliott, 19. Kevin Cox, 20. Michael Wayne.
25-lap A feature #2: 1. Peyton Whitsett, 2. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 3. Ronnie Basham III, 4. Derek Smith, 5. Joel Smith, 6. Jeremy Porter, 7. Ken Tungett, 8. Jacob Robertson, 9. Andy Perryman, 10. Landon Elder, 11. Jack Yeager, 12. Jordan Vaughn, 13. Blake Durham, 14. Phillip Boudreaux, 15. Darrien Marsh, 16. Hunter Taylor, 17. Byron Johns, 18. Zach Nolan, 19. Jackie Conway.
20-lap B feature: 1. Kenny St Clair, 2. Jackson Scott, 3. Dakota Sohl, 4. Carter Cook, 5. Kenny St Clair Jr., 6. Carl Harding, 7. Joe Wilhoite, 8. Joe Clapp, 9. Dustin Wilkinson, 10. Brendan Flaherty, 11. James Foster, 12. 18, 13. Kaitlyn St Clair, 14. David Wilkerson, 15. Jody Stewart, 16. Steve Meek.
