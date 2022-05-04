JEFFERSONVILLE — Trying to get a race program in between Thunder over Louisville and the Kentucky Derby, Mother Nature wreaked havoc on last Saturday night’s races at Sportsdrome Speedway.
In between rain, and before showers forced an early ending to the evening, several races did get completed.
The Modified Figure 8 feature was won by Mike Berry while Gerald Poe placed second and hard-charging Cory Harmon took third.
The winner from the last race, Matt Johnson, got stuck in seventh as the pack ran tight for 25 laps.
In the two Front-Wheel Drive Oval heats, the winners were Jamie Harbin and Lavin Crain.
The Sportsman feature was won by Marcus Elliott, who took the lead on Lap 16 and never looked back. Austin Williams took second, followed by Chad Deeley in third.
In the only Ford Oval feature, David Ross was the winner as he jumped to an early lead with several top drivers on his tail. Joshua Cress finished second while John Lister took third.
As the second Ford feature lined up a light rain covered the track, causing a holding pattern. The track was dried out, but just as the cars started to line up the rains came down heavy, ending any chance for the program to continue. Fifty percent of the program was complete, though, which allowed the drivers to be paid. Omitted from the program were several features, including two Ford Ovals, a Ford Figure 8 and a FWD Oval.
Racing is off this coming Saturday due to the Derby.
