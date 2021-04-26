JEFFERSONVILLE — Sunday night featured some thrilling races and a pair of remembrances at Sportsdrome Speedway.
The evening of racing, which was postponed one night by rain, began with the cars parading around the track during the national anthem with Bob Miller carrying the black flag in honor of “Chargin” Charlie Glotzbach, who passed away this past Friday.
Next came a special parade lap in honor of Kaitlyn Adams, the daughter of Harold Adams who tragically died April 17 as the result of an auto accident. Later in the evening, Maranda Basham took the checkered flag in the 23-lap Kaitlyn Adams Memorial Race in the Affordable Ford Powderpuff division.
Ricky Puckett was one of the night’s big winners, finishing first in the Keep Kool 100.
The complete results are listed below.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY Sunday’s results MODIFIED F8
Fastest qualifier: Ricky Puckett 21.636 seconds.
Keep Kool 100: 1. Ricky Puckett, 2. Mike Berry, 3. Daniel Glover, 4. Raymond Johnson, 5. Andy Perryman, 6. Tyler Fraze, 7. Todd Whitfield, 8. Josh Logsdon, 9. Jesse Suell, 10. Robbie Greenwell, 11. Steve Moneypenny, 12. Ray Logsdon, 13. Jeremy Mitchell, 14. Tim Slucher, 15. Craig Wilder, 16. Jeff Crum.
RACE8 FWD8
Fastest qualifier: Alex Bube 21.213.
G&G 33-lap feature: 1. Nick Cooper, 2. Alex Bube, 3. Mitch Kruer, 4. Bubby Gedling, 5. John Franzell, 6. Zach Minton, 7. Nick Warner, 8. Chris Gray, 9. Ronnie Sadler, 10. Dean Riley, 11. Tyler Shelton, 12. Austin Scott, 13. Derek Smith, 14. Mike Jamison.
SPORTSMAN
25-lap feature: 1. Brandon Bailey, 2. Perry Whitsett, 3. Jeff Bissinger, 4. Austin Williams, 5. Marcus Elliott, 6. Chad Deeley, 7. Jamie Bierman, 8. David Ross, 9. Matt Johnson, 10. Mike Bailey, 11. Justin Key, 12. Cory Richie.
AFFORDABLE FORD OVAL
Heat winners: Michael Cranmer, Justin Behr, Joshua Spence, Carl Harding, Paul Hartlage, Collin Worrall
25-lap A Feature #1: 1. Collin Worrall, 2. Jeff Whobrey, 3. Dalton Nevil, 4. Mark Elliott, 5. Joel Smith, 6. Brandon Winters, 7. Daniel Durrett, 8. Billy Hines, 9. Jamie Bierman Harbin, 10. Jacob Robertson, 11. David Ross, 12. John Lister, 13. Zachary Cecil, 14. Michael Wayne, 15. Coby Shelton, 16. Zach Nolan, 17. Jeffery Johnson, 18. J-Rob Masterson, 19. Bradly Winters.
25-lap A feature #2: 1. Paul Hartlage, 2. Paul Taylor, 3. Scott Shelton, 4. Kevin Cox, 5. Landon Elder, 6. Cory Harmon, 7. Travis Wohner, 8. Michael Davis Jr, 9. Jake Wells, 10. Frank Stevenson, 11. Troy Moore, 12. Derek Smith, 13. Richard Witkowski, 14. Greg Greene, 15. Theo Shelton, 16. Trey Whitsett, 17. Carl Harding, 18. Jayson Tucker, 19. Ken Tungett.
25-lap B feature: 1. Wesley Napier, 2. James Blanchard, 3. Michael Cranmer, 4. Chris Young, 5. Brandon Cranmer, 6. Justin Behr, 7. Shane Deaton, 8. Joshua Spence, 9. Billy Heil, 10. Joshua Cress, 11. Mike Trinkle, 12. Holy Heil, 13. Kenny St Clair Sr, 14. Mike Davis Sr, 15. Steven Dowell, 16. Jason Smith, 17. Hunter Taylor, 18. Chris Wells, 19. Aaron Schott, 20. Rylan Chism, 21. Dakota Sohl, 22. James Napier.
AFFORDABLE FORD F8
25-lap feature: 1. Derek Smith, 2. Ricky Puckett, 3. Brandon Winters, 4. Joel Smith, 5. Butch Winters, 6. Paul Hartlage, 7. Donnie Blanchard, 8. Jeff Whobrey, 9. Jacob Robertson, 10. Bradly Winters, 11. Jake Wells, 12. Travis Wohner, 13. Justin Behr, 14. James Blanchard, 15. Troy Moore, 16. Dalton Nevil, 17. Aaron Schott.
AFFORDABLE FORD POWDERPUFF
23-lap Kaitlyn Adams Memorial Race: 1. Maranda Basham, 2. Tiffany Shelton, 3. Lisa Lanham, 4. Katie Shelton, 5. Kaitlea Smith, 6. Ashley Brooke, 7. Kyla Hall, 8. Grace Varner, 9. Dawn Douglas, 10. Amanda Miller, 11. Ali Boudreaux, 12. Katie Randall, 13. Megan Wilder, 14. Harlee Thurman, 15. Brandi Tungett, 16. Kenna Day, 17. Kylie Stewart, 18. Caryn Workman, 19. Destiny Riggs, 20. Cassie Nuckles, 21. Marisa Stevenson, 22. Trista Tankersley, 23. Lexie Challis.
