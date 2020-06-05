JEFFERSONVILLE — After beginning its 2020 season Sunday night, Sportsdrome Speedway will host its second night of racing Saturday.
While Saturday night's races will be spectator-free, Thursday the track announced on its Facebook page that it plans to open to fans June 13.
"Well the announcement everyone has been waiting for.... the first night WITH fans will be June 13th!" the post read. "We have social distancing markers in place. More details to come!"
Saturday night's slate will feature five divisions — TNT Screen Print Xtreme Figure 8, ICA Dumpster Oval Xtreme, Affordable Ford Figure 8, Affordable Ford Oval and Race8 Pro FWD Figure 8. The pits open at 2 p.m., followed by rotating practice from 3 to 5:30 p.m. There will three two-lap qualifications before the opening ceremonies begin at 7. The first race will begin five minutes later. The complete schedule is listed below.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Saturday's schedule
2 p.m.: Pits open; 3-5:30 p.m.: Rotating practice; 5:30 p.m.: ICA Dumpster Oval Xtreme qualification (2 laps); 5:50 p.m.: Race8 Group qualification; 6:10 p.m.: TNT Screen Print Xtreme 8 qualification (2 laps); 6:40 p.m.: Drivers meeting; 7 p.m.: Opening ceremonies; 7:05 p.m.: Ford Oval Heats (8 laps); 8 p.m.: Race8 Heats (8 laps); 8:20 p.m.: Ford Figure 8 Heats (8 laps); 8:40 p.m.: ICA Dumpster Oval Xtreme Feature (25/30 laps); 9 p.m.: AFO Feature No. 1 (25 laps); 9:25 p.m.: AFO Feature #2 (25 laps); 9:50 p.m.: Race 8 Feature (28 laps); 10:15 p.m.: AFO B Feature (25 laps); 10:35 p.m.: TNT Screen Print Feature (25 laps); 10:55 p.m.: AF8 Feature (25 laps).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.