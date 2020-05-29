JEFFERSONVILLE — Racing returns — albeit spectator-free — to Sportsdrome Speedway on Sunday.
The slate of races is highlighted by, among others, the World of Outlaws Figure 8 74-lap feature. While there will be no fans in the stands, social-distancing will be practiced in the pits, which open at 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Practice begins at 1 p.m., followed by time trials around 3 p.m. with opening ceremonies slated to start at 4 p.m. and racing five minutes after that. Some of the races will be streamed on the Sportsdrome Speedway Facebook page.
With the sports world revving up again in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, venues like the Sportsdrome could become a central component in establishing how to put fans back in the stands.
Leisure sports are leading the way with golf courses rapidly reopening, celebrity foursomes becoming all the rage and outdoors sports such as fishing, hiking and cycling surging in popularity as state's relax stay-at-home orders.
One reason people flock to those sports today is that social distancing can be more easily achieved in non-contact outdoor sports.
But as Americans look for additional options to get out of their homes amid the global pandemic, automobile racing offers a unique position because spacious speedways can get fans into the track while keeping them spread apart.
The already strict safety requirements in place for teams helped NASCAR return to action last week and three Cup races already have been run, all without fans. IndyCar plans to open its season June 6 at Texas, also without fans.
Short tracks play a part, too.
National Speedway Directory publisher Tim W. Frost estimates that of the 100,000 oval drivers, most weekend warrior types, compete on approximately 1,200 race tracks around the U.S. and Canada. Some are already experimenting.
The United States Auto Club entertained fans at midget races in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Friday and Saturday. The World of Outlaws Series followed a similar script at Federated Auto Parts Speedway in Pevely, Missouri, where former Cup driver Kyle Larson last Saturday night.
The next races at Sportsdrome are scheduled for June 6.
SPORTSDROME SPEEDWAY
Sunday's schedule
11:30 a.m. - pits open; 1 p.m. - WF8 practice; 1:15 p.m. - Ford Oval practice; 1:30 p.m. - Powder Puff practice; 1:40 p.m. - Ford Figure 8 practice; 1:50 p.m. - WF8 practice; 2:05 p.m. - Final Ford Oval practice; 2:20 p.m. - Final Powder Puff practice; 2:30 p.m. - Final Ford Figure 8 practice; 2:40 p.m. - Final WF8 practice; 2:50 p.m. - Ford Oval qualification (group); 3:15 p.m. - WF8 qualification (2 laps); 3:35 p.m. - Ford Figure 8 qualification (2 laps); 3:50 p.m. - drivers' meeting; 4 p.m. - opening ceremonies; 4:05 p.m. - AFO Heats (8 laps); 5 p.m. - Powder Puff feature (25 laps); 5:20 p.m. - WF8 practice; 5:25 p.m. - Ford Oval Feature No. 1 (25 laps) odds; 5:45 p.m. - Ford Oval Feature No. 2 (25 laps) even; 6:05 p.m. - World Figure 8 Tour Feature (74 laps); 6:50 p.m. - Ford Oval B Feature (25 laps); 7:10 p.m. - Ford Figure 8 Feature (25 laps).
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
